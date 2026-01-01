Only One Month Until Hokkaido Marathon

SAPPORO - Sapporo TV Tower tested the countdown display that will signal the start of the Hokkaido Marathon, with about one month remaining before the race on August 30.

The tower's digital clock switched from its usual time display to a countdown during a rehearsal held on July 29.

The Hokkaido Marathon is Japan's only major road race held during the summer, and the Sapporo TV Tower's digital clock is used each year to announce the start.

During the rehearsal, the countdown began one minute before the scheduled start time of 8:30 a.m., allowing organizers to confirm the sequence planned for race day.

The Hokkaido Marathon will be held on August 30.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB