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Japan Grand Slam Champ Arrested in Romance Scam

Jul 23, 2026 | News On Japan

KAGOSHIMA - Former professional tennis player Rika Hiraki, who won the mixed doubles title at the 1997 French Open, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a romance scam.

Hiraki, 54, is suspected of conspiring with others four years ago to defraud a woman in Kagoshima Prefecture of 300,000 yen, according to Sukumo Police Station.

The woman was contacted through social media by a man posing as a doctor working at a hospital in Paris. He allegedly told her, "I have named you as the recipient of compensation money for my late wife," and instructed her to transfer 300,000 yen into a designated bank account.

Police said the account was registered in Hiraki's name.

Investigators also found other transactions in the account believed to be connected to fraud. Hiraki has denied the allegation, according to police.

Source: TBS

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