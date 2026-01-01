Players to Watch When Japan Faces the Netherlands

NASHVILLE - Japan's opening World Cup match against the Netherlands will showcase some of the game's most talented players, with both nations entering the tournament carrying high expectations. While Japan arrives without injured winger Kaoru Mitoma, one of its most recognizable stars, the Samurai Blue still possess a deep squad filled with players competing at the highest levels of European football.

Several members of Japan's squad will also be facing a familiar opponent. Defender Ko Itakura and striker Ayase Ueda play their club football in the Netherlands, while Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Koki Ogawa have also built careers in the Eredivisie. Their firsthand knowledge of Dutch football could provide valuable insight as Japan prepares to face one of Europe's traditional powers.

The player carrying the greatest expectations for Japan is Takefusa Kubo. The Real Sociedad playmaker has developed into one of Asia's most exciting attacking talents, combining technical brilliance with creativity and vision. With Mitoma absent, Kubo will be expected to shoulder much of Japan's attacking responsibility and provide the moments of inspiration capable of unlocking the Dutch defense.

Captain Wataru Endo remains the foundation upon which Japan's success is built. The Liverpool midfielder rarely grabs headlines, but his leadership, defensive discipline and ability to disrupt opposition attacks make him indispensable. His battle with the Dutch midfield could go a long way toward determining which team controls the tempo of the match.

Daichi Kamada brings a different set of qualities to Japan's attack. The Crystal Palace midfielder excels at finding pockets of space between defensive lines and linking midfield with attack. His intelligence and composure on the ball could prove crucial against a Dutch side known for its tactical organization.

In goal, Zion Suzuki faces what may be the biggest match of his international career. The Parma goalkeeper has quickly established himself as Japan's first choice and is regarded as one of the country's brightest young talents. A strong performance against the Netherlands would further cement his reputation on the world stage.

Ayase Ueda is expected to lead the attack and may possess a unique advantage. Having established himself at Feyenoord, the striker understands Dutch football better than most of his teammates. Ueda has become one of Japan's most dependable goalscorers and could be the player tasked with converting the limited opportunities likely to come against a strong Dutch defense.

At the heart of Japan's back line stands Ko Itakura, who recently joined Dutch giants Ajax. Comfortable on the ball and capable of organizing the defense, Itakura's knowledge of Dutch football culture and attacking tendencies could be invaluable when facing the Oranje.

The Netherlands arrives with no shortage of star power.

Captain Virgil van Dijk remains one of the world's premier defenders. The towering center-back combines leadership, strength and positioning, making him a formidable obstacle for any attacking side. His duel with Ueda promises to be one of the most intriguing individual battles of the match.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to serve as the engine of the Dutch team. Renowned for his composure in possession and ability to control the pace of a game, De Jong often dictates how the Netherlands attacks and defends. Limiting his influence will be a major objective for Japan.

Another player capable of changing the match is Xavi Simons. Widely regarded as one of Europe's brightest young talents, Simons possesses the creativity and unpredictability needed to unlock even well-organized defenses. His movement between the lines could pose a significant challenge for Japan's midfield.

The Dutch attack is further strengthened by Cody Gakpo, a proven goalscorer who has delivered consistently at both club and international level. Whether cutting in from the wing or operating closer to goal, Gakpo remains one of the Netherlands' most dangerous weapons.

Japan completed its pre-tournament training camp in Monterrey, Mexico, before arriving at its World Cup base in Nashville, where it held its first training session on June 8. The squad's focus is now firmly on the Netherlands, a match that could shape the trajectory of its entire tournament.

For Japan, the challenge is clear. The absence of Mitoma removes one of the team's most explosive attacking threats, but the squad still boasts a wealth of talent drawn from Europe's top leagues. With players such as Kubo, Endo, Kamada, Suzuki, Ueda and Itakura expected to play central roles, the Samurai Blue will believe they have the quality to compete with one of football's traditional powers and begin their World Cup campaign on a positive note.