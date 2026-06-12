Japan Moves To Tackle Potty Parity

TOKYO - The Japanese government on June 12th released new guidelines calling for women’s toilets to have at least as many fixtures as men’s toilets in public facilities, seeking to address the persistent problem of long queues at women’s restrooms in places such as train stations and event venues.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism published the guidelines for managers of public facilities, outlining standards for the number of toilets that should be installed.

Long lines frequently form outside women’s restrooms at stations, airports, and large event sites. According to a ministry survey, the number of women’s toilet fixtures at stations and airports is approximately 40% lower than the number available for men.

Under the new guidelines, facilities where the number of male and female users is roughly the same are advised that the number of women’s toilet fixtures should be equal to or greater than the number provided for men.

The guidelines also recommend measures to reduce waiting times within limited space and budget constraints, including the use of smartphone applications that allow users to check restroom availability in real time.

Source: TBS