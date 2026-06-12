News On Japan
Politics

Japan Moves To Tackle Potty Parity

Jun 12, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Japanese government on June 12th released new guidelines calling for women’s toilets to have at least as many fixtures as men’s toilets in public facilities, seeking to address the persistent problem of long queues at women’s restrooms in places such as train stations and event venues.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism published the guidelines for managers of public facilities, outlining standards for the number of toilets that should be installed.

Long lines frequently form outside women’s restrooms at stations, airports, and large event sites. According to a ministry survey, the number of women’s toilet fixtures at stations and airports is approximately 40% lower than the number available for men.

Under the new guidelines, facilities where the number of male and female users is roughly the same are advised that the number of women’s toilet fixtures should be equal to or greater than the number provided for men.

The guidelines also recommend measures to reduce waiting times within limited space and budget constraints, including the use of smartphone applications that allow users to check restroom availability in real time.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Moves To Tackle Potty Parity

The Japanese government on June 12th released new guidelines calling for women’s toilets to have at least as many fixtures as men’s toilets in public facilities, seeking to address the persistent problem of long queues at women’s restrooms in places such as train stations and event venues.

Captain Endo Withdraws From Japan Squad

Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the national team's World Cup squad due to injury and announced his retirement from international soccer, dealing a major blow ahead of Japan's Group F opener against the Netherlands on June 14th (June 15th Japan time), as the team continued preparations near Nashville, Tennessee, on June 11th.

Veteran Photographer Documents Changing Bear Behavior

As bear sightings continue at an unusually high pace across Akita Prefecture, a veteran wildlife photographer who has spent nearly 30 years observing and photographing Asian black bears says the animals are appearing more frequently, moving closer to human settlements, and increasingly adapting their behavior to survive.

Bear Swims Ashore and Roams Popular Kyoto Prefecture Tourist Area

A male Asiatic black bear that appeared at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's Three Scenic Views, in Kyoto Prefecture was captured after prompting the temporary closure of the popular tourist destination and surrounding area, authorities said.

Parrot Predicts Japan to Win All Group Matches at World Cup

A fortune-telling parrot at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, predicted on June 11 that Japan's national soccer team will win all three of its group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Imperial Family Reform Plan Advances as Parliament Seeks to Preserve Royal Numbers

Japan's parliament is expected to formally adopt a proposal on June 10th aimed at maintaining a stable number of Imperial Family members, endorsing measures that would allow female royals to retain their status after marriage and permit the adoption of male-line descendants from former imperial branches, while leaving the current line of succession unchanged.

Komeito May Join Centrist Reform Alliance

Komeito has begun considering a plan under which all of its Upper House lawmakers would join the Centrist Reform Alliance, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Nationalism on the rise: Anti-foreign rhetoric gains ground in Japan?

For several months, Japan has been moving in a more nationalist and conservative direction. The shift has been fuelled by economic challenges at home and growing regional tensions with China.

Controversy Erupts Over Prime Minister Takaichi’s Alleged Smear Video

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is facing mounting scrutiny over allegations that members of her campaign were involved in distributing online videos that disparaged rival candidates during the February House of Representatives election, with opposition parties intensifying their questioning in the Diet and demanding further clarification.

Japan Calls for Next Generation Hunters; Bear Sightings Exceed 50,000

The Japanese government approved its 2026 Environment White Paper at a Cabinet meeting on June 5th, warning that a record-high 50,000-plus bear sightings recorded nationwide during fiscal 2025 have become a serious threat to public safety while also highlighting growing concerns over Japan's aging hunting population and the need to train a new generation of hunters.

Prime Minister Takaichi Says 'I Won't Become a Paid Member'

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faced intense questioning in the House of Representatives Budget Committee on June 4th over allegations surrounding defamatory campaign videos, telling lawmakers she had not verified newly released audio published by Weekly Bunshun because she had no intention of becoming a paid subscriber to the magazine's online service.

Japan Weighs 1% Food Tax as Speedy Alternative to Zero

The Japanese government has presented estimates showing how long it would take to implement a reduction in Japan's consumption tax on food products, indicating that cutting the rate to either zero percent or 1 percent would require significant preparation time.

Cabinet Approves Supplementary Budget Including Middle East Contingency Reserve

The Japanese government approved a supplementary budget proposal exceeding 3 trillion yen on June 3rd, including the creation of a new contingency reserve aimed at responding to developments in the Middle East and addressing rising energy prices.