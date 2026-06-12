Rare White Orca Spotted Off Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO - A rare white orca has been filmed off the coast of Rausu in Hokkaido's Shiretoko region, marking its first reported sighting in about two years.

The animal was spotted among a pod of killer whales swimming calmly through the waters east of Rausu Port, drawing excited reactions from tourists aboard a sightseeing vessel. Standing out clearly among the pod's black dorsal fins was a single white orca.

The footage was recorded on the morning of June 8 about six kilometers east of Rausu Port.

According to the sightseeing boat operator that captured the video, the whale is believed to be a male based on its estimated body length of about eight meters and its tall dorsal fin. The operator said sightings of the white orca are extremely rare, even for local observers familiar with the area.

Experts suggest the unusual coloration may be the result of genetic factors or a lack of pigmentation.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送