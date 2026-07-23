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Russian 'Spy' Flees Japan

Jul 23, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A Russian military intelligence officer accused of posing as an airline employee in Tokyo while overseeing the smuggling of high-tech equipment needed to sustain Russia's invasion of Ukraine left Japan after his activities were reported by The New York Times.

The newspaper reported on July 12 that the officer, a member of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian military's General Staff, had posed as an employee at the Tokyo office of major Russian airline Aeroflot.

The officer played an important role in procuring advanced technology required for Russia to continue its invasion of Ukraine, according to the report.

People familiar with the matter said authorities confirmed that the officer departed Japan after the article was published.

The New York Times said Japan had become important to Russia partly because of what it described as the country's relatively limited enforcement against espionage activities.

Earlier: Russian Spy Base In Japan?

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Russian 'Spy' Flees Japan

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