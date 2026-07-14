News On Japan
Politics

Russian Spy Base In Japan?

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan has become an unexpected base of operations for Russian intelligence agents since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with spies allegedly using the country to procure and smuggle high-tech equipment and other goods to Russia, The New York Times reported on July 12.

Citing officials, the U.S. newspaper said that of the hundreds of Russian spies expelled from Western countries after the invasion of Ukraine, dozens had surfaced in Japan, posing as diplomats and businesspeople. The report said a senior Russian military official had been operating out of Aeroflot’s Tokyo office while pretending to be an employee, helping smuggle supplies bought in Japan, including high-tech equipment, back to Russia.

According to estimates by the Ukrainian government cited in the report, Japanese components are used in 90% of Russian missiles and drones. The article said Japan has become important to Russia’s war effort because of its advanced technology sector and relatively lenient laws against espionage.

Asked about the U.S. media report that Japan has become a base for Russian intelligence activity, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara declined to comment on the specifics.

"We are aware of the report you mentioned, but as this concerns an individual matter, I would like to refrain from answering," Kihara said.

Kihara added that the need to respond to foreign intelligence activities, including the theft of important information, is growing. He said Japan is taking action under existing laws, including the Act on the Protection of Specially Designated Secrets, and must respond even more strictly.

The New York Times reported that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, dozens of spies expelled from Western nations have infiltrated Japan while posing as diplomats or businesspeople. It said Russia’s military intelligence agency is playing a central role in the operations, moving military-related goods and technology to Russia.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Russian Spy Base In Japan?

Japan has become an unexpected base of operations for Russian intelligence agents since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with spies allegedly using the country to procure and smuggle high-tech equipment and other goods to Russia, The New York Times reported on July 12.

Osaka’s Minami Rebuilt Into Tourist Hub

Osaka’s Minami district, now entering another period of major change with the planned opening of the Naniwasuji Line, the redevelopment of Midosuji and improvements around Nankai Namba Station, has transformed from an area once described as "scary" and "dirty" into one of Japan’s leading tourist destinations.

Crowds Join First Pull of 10-Ton Gion Festival Float

A 10-ton hoko float was pulled through central Kyoto on July 12 in a trial run ahead of the Yamahoko Junko procession during the Gion Festival's early parade.

Young Doctors Flock to Cosmetic Medicine

A growing number of young doctors in Japan are moving directly into cosmetic medicine after obtaining a medical license and completing their initial clinical training, raising concern that the trend may be worsening staff shortages in insurance-covered medical care.

Typhoon No. 9 Travel Disruptions Continue on Some Okinawa Routes

Transport disruption from Typhoon No. 9 (Bavi) continued on July 12, with airlines warning that some flights serving Okinawa’s outlying islands could still face delays, cancellations or conditional operations even after the storm moved away from the prefecture.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Fukuoka Assembly Faces Scrutiny Over Luxury Travel

The Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly is facing mounting scrutiny over its use of public funds after revelations that assembly members spent about 45 million yen in one year on overseas inspection trips, including a Hawaii visit that cost nearly 12 million yen for four members.

Osaka City Approves Japan's First Citywide Vacant Home Tax

Neyagawa in Osaka Prefecture has approved Japan's first citywide tax on vacant homes, imposing a new municipal levy at a rate of 35% on owners in addition to existing fixed-asset taxes from fiscal 2029.

Reiwa Party Chief Steps Down Over Speeding and Health Issues

Taro Yamamoto, leader of Reiwa Shinsengumi, announced on July 10 that he will resign as party leader and retire from politics, citing both a speeding violation that resulted in criminal penalties and ongoing health problems.

Takaichi’s Growth Strategy Under Pressure

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s economic strategy came under renewed scrutiny on July 8 as the government considered softening language in its long-term policy blueprint that had raised concerns over political pressure on the Bank of Japan, while the administration continued to face Diet tensions over its legislative agenda before the current session ends next week.

Japan, U.S., South Korea Agree to Promote Next-Generation Small Modular Reactors

Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote the introduction of next-generation small modular reactors, signing a memorandum of cooperation at a foreign ministers' meeting in Turkey on July 7.

LDP and Ishin Leaders Meet as Diet Remains Stalled

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura held talks on July 7 as Diet deliberations remained stalled over opposition resistance to two bills Ishin is seeking to pass, including legislation to cut the number of lawmakers and a bill to establish a secondary capital.

Opposition Boycott Leaves Diet Committees Running on Empty

Opposition parties boycotted Diet deliberations after accusing the ruling bloc of forcing debate on bills to cut the number of lawmakers and create a secondary capital system, leaving committee sessions to proceed without them and exposing widening rifts not only between the ruling and opposition camps but also within the government and ruling coalition.

Japanese-Descended Keiko Fujimori Wins Peru Presidential Election

Peru's election authorities formally announced on July 3 that Keiko Fujimori, the Japanese-descended eldest daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, had won the country's presidential runoff election.