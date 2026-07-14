Russian Spy Base In Japan?

TOKYO - Japan has become an unexpected base of operations for Russian intelligence agents since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with spies allegedly using the country to procure and smuggle high-tech equipment and other goods to Russia, The New York Times reported on July 12.

Citing officials, the U.S. newspaper said that of the hundreds of Russian spies expelled from Western countries after the invasion of Ukraine, dozens had surfaced in Japan, posing as diplomats and businesspeople. The report said a senior Russian military official had been operating out of Aeroflot’s Tokyo office while pretending to be an employee, helping smuggle supplies bought in Japan, including high-tech equipment, back to Russia.

According to estimates by the Ukrainian government cited in the report, Japanese components are used in 90% of Russian missiles and drones. The article said Japan has become important to Russia’s war effort because of its advanced technology sector and relatively lenient laws against espionage.

Asked about the U.S. media report that Japan has become a base for Russian intelligence activity, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara declined to comment on the specifics.

"We are aware of the report you mentioned, but as this concerns an individual matter, I would like to refrain from answering," Kihara said.

Kihara added that the need to respond to foreign intelligence activities, including the theft of important information, is growing. He said Japan is taking action under existing laws, including the Act on the Protection of Specially Designated Secrets, and must respond even more strictly.

The New York Times reported that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, dozens of spies expelled from Western nations have infiltrated Japan while posing as diplomats or businesspeople. It said Russia’s military intelligence agency is playing a central role in the operations, moving military-related goods and technology to Russia.

Source: テレ東BIZ