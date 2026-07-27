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AI Will Change the Way Countries Are Run, Says Mirai Leader

Jul 27, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Artificial intelligence could bring changes equal to or greater than the Industrial Revolution, reshaping the role of government, society and policymaking, Mirai party leader Takahiro Anno said in an interview broadcast on July 26.

Anno said the world remains at the very beginning of the AI revolution, with generative AI making it possible to obtain intelligence capable of reasoning at low cost.

"We have become able to procure thinking intelligence cheaply," Anno said. "As a result, the nature of the nation and society will change, affecting policies across a wide range of fields."

Anno also reiterated his opposition to reducing the consumption tax and called on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to reconsider her position.

"One way to take responsibility is to fulfill an election pledge, but it is also the prime minister's duty to take responsibility by putting people's livelihoods first," Anno said. "I would like her to change course decisively."

Source: テレ東BIZ

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