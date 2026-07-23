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Shinkansen Gets New Blue Design

Jul 23, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - JR West has unveiled a new blue-based design for Kodama trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen, intended to evoke the relaxed pace of an all-stations journey and the calm waters of the Seto Inland Sea.

The redesigned exterior uses subdued shades of blue to give the Kodama a more distinctive appearance. JR West said the change is also aimed at preventing passengers from mistakenly boarding other Shinkansen services, including the faster Nozomi and Hikari trains.

"We have put into this design change our hope that passengers using the Sanyo Shinkansen Kodama, as well as people living along the line, will feel an even stronger attachment to the train," JR West President Shoji Kurasaka said.

The newly designed trains will operate between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations and are scheduled to be introduced progressively from December.

Source: ABCTVnews

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