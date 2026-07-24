Typhoon No. 12 Expected to Impact Okinawa

NAHA - Typhoon No. 12 (Noul) formed east of the Philippines at 3 a.m. on Friday, July 24, becoming the fourth typhoon to develop this month as this year's storm season continues at a faster pace than usual.

The system developed from a tropical depression and is expected to move west-northwest while gradually strengthening.

By Sunday, July 26, the typhoon is forecast to develop a storm-force wind zone and make landfall on the Asian continent.

The storm is expected to pass well south of Okinawa, making a direct impact from heavy rain or strong winds unlikely. However, swells generated by the typhoon are forecast to reach the prefecture as it moves westward.

Wave heights around Okinawa are expected to rise to about 2 meters from Friday afternoon before reaching roughly 2 to 3 meters on Saturday, particularly around the Sakishima Islands.

Because the waves will be accompanied by swells, unexpectedly large breakers could occur. People engaging in swimming, surfing and other marine activities around the Sakishima Islands should exercise particular caution from Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Typhoon formation has been unusually active this year. As of July, four more typhoons have developed than the average for this point in the season.

Source: ウェザーニュース