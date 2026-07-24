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Japan Airlines Reveals New Workwear

Jul 24, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan Airlines has unveiled new cooling workwear for ground staff at Haneda Airport, where temperatures on the aircraft parking apron reached 39 degrees Celsius.

The new vests are equipped with air-circulation fans and feature an improved battery connector designed to keep the cooling system operating effectively for longer periods.

Despite the intense heat on the apron, wearing the same vest as ground staff significantly reduced the perceived temperature.

Japan Airlines is also distributing shaved ice in staff break rooms as part of efforts to protect employees' health and prevent heat-related illness.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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