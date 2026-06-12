Sudden Downpours And Thunderstorms Lash Kanto, More Storms Expected Saturday

TOKYO - Sudden thunderstorms swept across the Kanto region on June 12th, bringing violent weather, torrential rain, strong winds, and hail, with forecasters warning that similar conditions could develop from Kanto to Hokkaido on Saturday.

Weather conditions deteriorated rapidly across eastern Japan during the afternoon, catching many residents and visitors off guard.

At Yokohama's Red Brick Warehouse around 2:30 p.m., heavy rain and strong winds arrived suddenly, forcing large numbers of people to seek shelter indoors.

Parts of Saitama Prefecture were hit by intense hailstorms that blanketed the ground in white, while heavy rain reduced visibility and quickly flooded roads with large puddles.

Tokyo also experienced sudden bursts of intense rain and wind. Residents described being caught unexpectedly in the downpour, with some comparing the experience to being drenched by a shower.

The Tokyo metropolitan area was temporarily placed under a Level 3 heavy rain warning as the unstable atmospheric conditions intensified.

Weather officials are urging caution through the weekend, warning that sudden thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and localized downpours could develop again on Saturday across a broad area stretching from the Kanto region to Hokkaido. Residents are advised to remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and monitor the latest forecasts.

Source: TBS