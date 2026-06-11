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Bear Swims Ashore and Roams Popular Kyoto Prefecture Tourist Area

Jun 11, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - A male Asiatic black bear that appeared at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's Three Scenic Views, in Kyoto Prefecture was captured after prompting the temporary closure of the popular tourist destination and surrounding area, authorities said.

Police received a report at around 4:30 p.m. on June 10 that a bear had been spotted at Amanohashidate in Miyazu City and was running toward the pine-lined sandbar. Authorities immediately restricted access to the area, but the bear continued to move around the site, at times running through the grounds and swimming in the sea before heading into a district lined with hotels and other accommodation facilities.

According to witnesses, the bear was seen swimming offshore before changing direction after being confronted by police officers and moving toward the beach. "The bear was swimming around where the birds were. When police tried to drive it away, it came this way, climbed onto the beach, and ran off," one witness said.

Police and municipal officials maintained surveillance throughout the evening. At around 10:30 p.m., a private contractor commissioned by Kyoto Prefecture fired tranquilizer darts at the animal. Shortly before 11 p.m., the bear was successfully captured after being hit by two darts.

The bear was identified as an adult male Asiatic black bear measuring 137 centimeters in length and weighing 97 kilograms. Officials said it was euthanized by the morning of June 11.

No injuries were reported.

The bear's appearance also affected nearby schools. On the morning of June 11, elementary school students in the area were seen arriving at school accompanied by their parents as a precaution.

City officials said bear sightings at Amanohashidate are rare, making the incident unusual for one of Kyoto Prefecture's most famous tourist destinations.

Source: FNN

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Bear Swims Ashore and Roams Popular Kyoto Prefecture Tourist Area

A male Asiatic black bear that appeared at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's Three Scenic Views, in Kyoto Prefecture was captured after prompting the temporary closure of the popular tourist destination and surrounding area, authorities said.

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