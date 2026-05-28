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Work While Traveling: 'Otetutabi' Gains Popularity in Hokkaido

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO, May 28, 2026 (News On Japan) - A new travel style known as “Otetutabi,” which combines short-term work with tourism, is rapidly gaining attention across Japan as both travelers and local businesses search for new ways to address changing social and economic realities.

The system allows participants to travel to different regions of Japan, help local industries suffering from labor shortages, receive wages, and often stay free of charge, creating what many see as a mutually beneficial arrangement for rural communities and travelers alike.

The trend has become especially important in Hokkaido, where industries such as fishing, agriculture, and tourism are struggling to secure enough workers because of depopulation and aging communities. Seasonal industries in particular face serious staffing problems during peak periods, yet cannot afford to maintain large workforces year-round. Otetutabi has emerged as a practical solution by bringing temporary workers from outside the region during busy seasons.

The service itself was launched in 2019 by a Tokyo startup company specializing in human resource matching. The name combines the Japanese words for “helping out” and “travel.” Through the company’s website, users can browse temporary work opportunities offered by fisheries, farms, inns, youth hostels, and other businesses across the country. Applicants go through a screening process with employers, and if accepted, travel to the destination to work while exploring the local area in their free time.

One of the strongest examples featured in the report was a scallop fishing operation in the town of Omu in Hokkaido’s Okhotsk region. Every year during scallop seedling season, fishing crews perform labor-intensive work removing young scallops from cultivation baskets before returning them to offshore waters, where they continue growing for another three to four years. The process requires a large workforce, but the local fishing industry struggles to recruit enough workers because of the shrinking rural population.

Helping with the work this year was 62-year-old Tetsuro Deguchi, a former junior high school teacher from Kanagawa Prefecture who retired in 2024. Despite having no previous fishing experience, Deguchi joined the operation through Otetutabi because he wanted to experience life by the sea while traveling around Hokkaido.

The work was physically demanding. Fishing boats returned to port before dawn, and workers began loading heavy containers of scallop seedlings weighing more than 20 kilograms onto vessels. Deguchi admitted his body was sore from the labor, but he also described the experience as deeply rewarding. After work, he planned to spend his free time fishing, combining both work and personal hobbies during the trip.

For Deguchi, the experience provided more than just income. He said the work helped him appreciate where food comes from and gave him a stronger connection to daily life and nature. He described the balance between physical work and travel as fulfilling and meaningful, particularly after retirement.

The fishing company participating in the program explained that short-term workers arriving during peak seasons had become extremely valuable. With rural populations aging and fewer young workers available, businesses increasingly depend on outside support. Otetutabi allows them to bring in temporary workers only when needed, reducing long-term employment burdens while solving seasonal labor shortages.

Participants in the Omu fishing program receive free accommodation provided by the fishing company, while transportation costs to Hokkaido are paid by the workers themselves. Compensation for the month-long assignment can total approximately 146,000 yen depending on the number of working days. For many participants, this creates a low-cost way to travel extensively while also earning money.

Another participant highlighted in the report was 70-year-old Akira Ushiyama, a former civil servant from Chiba Prefecture. Ushiyama was working at a youth hostel in Teshikaga, eastern Hokkaido, another region facing serious labor shortages because of strong tourism demand.

At the youth hostel, Ushiyama helped with tasks such as making beds, welcoming guests, and assisting daily operations. However, the experience extended far beyond simple work. During his free time, he explored local communities by bicycle and interacted with residents, giving him opportunities to experience regional culture in a much deeper way than ordinary tourism.

This assignment marked Ushiyama’s 24th Otetutabi experience. Over the years, he has worked at accommodations, farms, and various local businesses across Japan. He said one of the most enjoyable aspects of the program was working alongside younger people and being exposed to new ways of thinking.

The operator of Mashu Lake Youth Hostel said the service had become indispensable during peak periods such as Golden Week and summer vacation, when tourist numbers surge but staffing remains insufficient. Otetutabi participants can arrive quickly and provide immediate support, making the system highly effective for businesses that only experience labor shortages during certain times of the year.

The report also explored why older generations are increasingly participating in Otetutabi. While younger users originally dominated the service, particularly those interested in resort-style part-time work, recent years have seen rapid growth among people in their 50s, 60s, and older.

According to the company behind the service, many retirees want to remain socially connected after leaving full-time employment or after finishing child-rearing responsibilities. Others use the program as a way to explore possible relocation destinations for retirement or to discover new lifestyles in rural Japan.

Commentators interviewed during the program suggested that Otetutabi reflects broader social changes taking place in Japan. Rather than viewing retirement as a complete withdrawal from society, many older adults now seek opportunities to continue contributing, learning, and interacting with others. The experience provides not only income and travel opportunities, but also a renewed sense of purpose and connection.

Corporate consultant Ryuichi Hirano argued that the concept could become an important tool for regional revitalization in Hokkaido and other rural areas. He noted that the system allows people to discover local industries and communities while simultaneously helping solve labor shortages. More importantly, he said modern society may increasingly shift away from asking how long people should work toward asking how long people wish to remain connected to society.

Hirano described Otetutabi as something deeper than simple labor matching, suggesting it acts as a system connecting “purpose in life” with regional communities. The service allows people to continue feeling useful and socially engaged regardless of age.

The discussion also highlighted another important advantage for local governments and businesses. Many rural regions only experience labor shortages during specific high-demand periods. Maintaining full-time employees year-round is often financially unrealistic when work volume drops sharply during off-seasons. By relying on temporary participants through Otetutabi, businesses can secure workers only when necessary.

Supporters believe the concept could also help lesser-known regions attract visitors and increase regional exchange. Even areas without famous tourist attractions may be able to bring in newcomers through work experiences that allow travelers to interact directly with local residents and industries.

Participants interviewed during the program repeatedly emphasized that the appeal of Otetutabi goes beyond simply earning money while traveling. Many described the experience as emotionally fulfilling because it combines work, human connection, cultural discovery, and personal growth in ways traditional tourism often cannot provide.

As Japan continues facing demographic decline, labor shortages, and an aging population, services like Otetutabi may become increasingly important not only as employment tools, but also as new models for community building, regional revitalization, and active aging in modern society.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

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