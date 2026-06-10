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How Japan's Evolving Bathhouses Are Turning Profits

Jun 10, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan's public bathhouse industry is being reshaped by the sauna boom, with a growing number of "next-generation bathhouses" succeeding in tripling customer spending and returning to profitability even as many traditional neighborhood bathhouses struggle with rising costs and aging facilities.

Industry sales are expected to reach around 120 billion yen in fiscal 2025, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic. Operators say the popularity of saunas has broadened the customer base beyond elderly local residents to include younger visitors, families and travelers.

Facilities that have invested in features such as automated sauna systems and barrel saunas are attracting customers from outside their immediate neighborhoods, creating new sources of demand. Others have drawn visitors through collaborations with anime franchises, partnerships with popular dessert shops and other promotional events that turn a routine bath into a leisure experience.

Japan's bathhouse industry is divided into two categories. Traditional neighborhood bathhouses that serve local residents are legally classified as general public bathhouses, while larger leisure-oriented facilities, including super sento complexes and sauna-focused venues, fall under a separate category.

The distinction is important because traditional bathhouses remain subject to government-regulated admission fees. Under a price control system introduced in 1946, prefectural governments set maximum bathing charges for general public bathhouses. Most other products once covered by the postwar controls, including food and energy, have long since been deregulated, leaving bathhouse fees as one of the few remaining examples of the system.

While the overall market has expanded, the number of traditional bathhouses continues to decline. During the 1950s, only about 60% of Japanese households had private baths, making public bathhouses an essential part of daily life. By the 1990s, the rate had climbed above 90%, and today nearly all households have bathing facilities at home.

The industry also faces a shortage of successors willing to take over family-run operations, while many buildings require costly repairs and modernization. Rising fuel costs have added further pressure to already thin profit margins.

In Tokyo, the maximum admission fee for adults at a traditional bathhouse is 550 yen, up from 400 yen in 2008. Despite nearly two decades of inflation and rising operating expenses, the increase amounts to just 150 yen. Only 417 traditional bathhouses remain in the capital.

Local governments provide support through subsidies for utilities, reductions in property taxes and other assistance programs, but operators say maintaining facilities remains expensive. Replacing a boiler alone can cost around 10 million yen, making it difficult for businesses to fund major renovations while relying primarily on regulated bathing fees.

As a result, successful bathhouses are increasingly generating revenue beyond admission charges. Industry observers point to growing demand for saunas and wellness experiences, which often encourage visitors to spend more on food, beverages, merchandise and other services during their stay.

The industry's future may depend less on raising admission fees and more on increasing spending once customers are inside. Bathhouses that can transform a simple visit into a broader leisure and wellness experience appear better positioned to absorb rising fuel and maintenance costs, while traditional facilities that depend largely on regulated bathing fees continue to face mounting financial challenges.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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