Saw, Iron Pipes and Shovels Seized as 30 Teens Get Ready to Rumble

TOKYO - A social media dispute between a 17-year-old high school student from Tokyo's Itabashi Ward and a 16-year-old boy from Edogawa Ward escalated into a planned group fight involving around 30 youths, some of whom allegedly brought weapons including a rusty saw, iron pipes, a special baton and even a shovel.

In July 2025, the two agreed to settle their dispute through a group confrontation, each bringing friends to the scene.

As word spread, additional acquaintances were recruited, and about 30 people ultimately gathered on a street near a park. Police later seized a number of weapons from the group.

Arrested were two men, aged 20 and 18, from Edogawa Ward, who were allegedly carrying items including iron pipes and a special baton.

Police officers arrived moments before the fight was about to begin, preventing the confrontation from erupting. No injuries were reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, one of the arrested youths admitted to the allegations, stating that he had brought a metal baseball bat specifically for the fight.

Of the remaining suspects, one has denied the allegations, while another has partially denied the charges.

Source: FNN