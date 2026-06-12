Ex-Boyfriend Suspected of Murdering High School Girl

KANAGAWA - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old high school student was found unconscious on a riverbank in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and later pronounced dead.

The case came to light at around 2 a.m. on June 11, when Yura Sato, a third-year high school student from Zama City, was discovered unconscious on a riverbank in Minami Ward, Sagamihara. She was later confirmed dead.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Minami Ward, Sagamihara, who describes himself as a painter, on suspicion of killing Sato by strangling her and inflicting other injuries.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to the allegations, telling investigators, "It is exactly as stated."

According to police, the suspect was Sato's former boyfriend. Authorities said they were not aware of any prior consultations or reports concerning trouble between the two before the incident.

A former classmate from Sato's junior high school expressed shock at the news, saying, "I was surprised and saddened. It still hasn't really sunk in. She was in the tennis club, attended practice every day, had a friendly personality, and got along well with everyone."

Sato left her home on the evening of June 10 after telling her mother she was going to meet her former boyfriend. Later that night, her mother called emergency services to report that her daughter had not returned home.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to Sato's death.

Source: TBS