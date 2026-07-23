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Dramatic Video Shows Police Shooting Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect

Jul 23, 2026 | News On Japan

Kumamoto - A police officer shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Koshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, and then approached officers with a kitchen knife on the evening of July 22.

Video from the scene showed the knife-wielding man facing an officer who had drawn a handgun. The officer fired at the suspect, apparently striking him around the leg, but the man continued holding the knife.

"Drop the weapon," an officer shouted before police moved in to restrain him.

An officer then used a baton to knock the knife from the man's hand, allowing police to take him into custody.

The suspect, identified as Shion Maeda, 21, an unemployed or otherwise unidentified worker who lives nearby, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing the performance of official duties.

A witness who recorded the confrontation said Maeda had stood up and approached an officer while pointing the knife at him.

"The officer fired one or two warning shots into the air and told him something like, 'Drop the weapon,' but he did not drop it, so I think the officer shot him in the leg," the witness said. "He did not seem to be in pain at all."

According to police and people familiar with the incident, Maeda is believed to have entered the convenience store in Koshi at around 6 p.m. on July 22, threatened an employee with a bladed weapon and stolen 30,000 yen in cash.

A person associated with the store said the suspect initially appeared calm.

"When he came into the store, he seemed composed. I do not think he was shouting," the person said. "There were several customers inside, so I wondered what to do and then shouted loudly, 'Please run away.'"

Police officers responding to the robbery repeatedly ordered Maeda to lower the knife after he allegedly pointed it at them, but he refused to comply, prompting an officer to open fire, according to police.

A resident living near the scene said the first shot appeared to have been fired into the air, although the witness could not tell whether any of the shots struck the suspect.

"The first two shots sounded almost one after another, and then there was another shot after a short pause," the resident said.

Maeda was struck by gunfire and suffered injuries to his right shoulder and right leg. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they had not been able to confirm whether Maeda admits or denies the allegations because he was receiving medical treatment. Authorities said they were investigating whether the officer's use of the handgun was appropriate.

Source: TBS

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