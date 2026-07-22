News On Japan
Society

U.S.-Made One-Ton Bomb Found in Osaka Residential Area

Jul 22, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - An unexploded U.S.-made bomb believed to date from World War II has been discovered at a housing construction site in a residential district of Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, potentially requiring the evacuation of nearly 5,000 people during its disposal.

Minoh Mayor Ryo Harada announced details of the discovery at an emergency news conference at 11 a.m. on July 22, saying the bomb was unlikely to explode unless subjected to a substantial impact.

Construction workers found the bomb buried in the ground on July 17 at a site about 300 meters from Hankyu Minoh Station. The site, where a house is being built, was previously covered by a bamboo grove.

The cylindrical metal object measures about 1.8 meters long and 60 centimeters in diameter. It has been identified as a U.S.-made 2,000-pound general-purpose bomb, commonly known in Japan as a one-ton bomb, that is believed to have been dropped during the Pacific War.

The bomb weighs about one ton and is believed to contain approximately 500 kilograms of explosives. Its fuse remains attached, although authorities said there was no immediate danger of an explosion.

Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force inspected the bomb and covered it with a blast-resistant protective sheet as a safety measure. The bomb remains at the construction site, which is surrounded by detached homes and lies about a five-minute walk from Minoh Station.

The nearby road is used by local residents, schoolchildren and buses carrying kindergarten and nursery school children, adding to concern among people in the neighborhood.

"I had never heard of anything like this happening here, so I was surprised," one resident said. Another said the discovery was frightening because buses carrying young children regularly pass the site.

Unexploded wartime bombs continue to be discovered across Japan. In 2025, a bomb buried beside a taxiway at Miyazaki Airport exploded just one minute after an aircraft had passed nearby. No one was injured, but takeoffs and landings were suspended for an entire day.

A separate unexploded bomb was removed from a condominium construction site in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, in 2022. More than 900 households were temporarily evacuated, and JR train services were suspended during the operation.

Although Minoh was widely regarded as an evacuation destination during the war rather than a major bombing target, a similar bomb was found near the latest site about 50 years ago.

A resident who remembered the earlier discovery said local people were evacuated and train services were halted, creating widespread disruption and panic during the disposal operation.

The resident said he had never heard of the area suffering large-scale air raids similar to those in Osaka, but recalled being told that aircraft parts may have been manufactured or hidden nearby during the war.

Research by the Minoh City local history museum indicates that fighter planes may have been concealed in air-raid shelters in the city. Municipal authorities are continuing to investigate whether such wartime activity explains why the bombs were dropped in the area.

A disaster prevention and crisis management specialist said the one-ton bomb was larger than many unexploded bombs usually found in Japan. Its condition may have deteriorated over the decades, making it difficult to determine the exact risk of detonation.

The specialist said authorities must proceed with maximum caution because an explosion remains possible and noted that evacuating a densely populated central district would be a major undertaking.

Some residents may be reluctant or unable to leave their homes because unexploded bomb evacuations are rare, making advance notification and efforts to persuade residents to comply particularly important, the specialist said.

Minoh plans to erect a protective wall around the site before the Ground Self-Defense Force disposes of the bomb. No date has yet been set for the operation.

If authorities establish an evacuation zone with a radius of 300 meters, about 914 households and 1,770 people would be affected. The zone would include Minoh Station and an elementary school.

Expanding the evacuation area to the 500-meter radius recommended by the Self-Defense Forces would affect an estimated 2,594 households and about 4,930 people. An elementary school, nursery facilities and Hankyu Minoh Station are located within that area.

Rail services may have to be temporarily suspended on the day of the disposal operation, while restrictions could also be imposed on aircraft flying over the area.

The city said it would carefully coordinate the operation with the relevant authorities and promptly announce the disposal date and evacuation arrangements once they have been decided.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Swelters as Tokyo Heatstroke Cases Hit Record Pace

Disaster-level heat gripped much of Japan on July 22, with temperatures of 40 C forecast in parts of the Kanto and Tokai regions and heatstroke alerts issued for 41 prefectures from Okinawa to Tohoku.

RansomHouse Claims Responsibility for Cyberattack on Nichirei

The hacker group known as RansomHouse has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on frozen food giant Nichirei that delayed shipments and disrupted restaurants and supermarkets across Japan.

Climbers Flock to Mount Fuji Despite Disaster-Level Heat

Large numbers of climbers headed to Mount Fuji on July 22 despite disaster-level heat that pushed temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius or higher in parts of Japan, while a series of rescues highlighted the risks of exhaustion, inadequate footwear and hypothermia during the peak summer climbing season.

Mount Fuji Filmed From a Helicopter

Breathtaking 4K footage filmed from a helicopter offers a sweeping aerial view of Mount Fuji and its majestic surrounding landscape.

Japan Scrambles for Oil

A covert network of shuttle tankers is carrying crude through the increasingly dangerous Strait of Hormuz as renewed fighting between the United States and Iran disrupts shipping and raises concerns over how Japan will secure the oil it needs.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

U.S.-Made One-Ton Bomb Found in Osaka Residential Area

An unexploded U.S.-made bomb believed to date from World War II has been discovered at a housing construction site in a residential district of Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, potentially requiring the evacuation of nearly 5,000 people during its disposal.

First Arrest for Capturing Endangered Butterfly

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly capturing an endangered butterfly in the Norikura Highlands of Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, marking Japan's first arrest involving the protected species.

Policeman Refuses Breath Test After Crashing Into Utility Pole

A 27-year-old police officer arrested after crashing into a utility pole in Hiroshima was found to have been driving under the influence, with a blood test detecting nearly three times the legal alcohol limit.

Japan Introduces Stricter Penalties for Drunk Driving

Japan began applying a new numerical alcohol threshold for dangerous driving offenses on July 21, introducing a clearer standard for cases involving impaired driving that could lead to fatal accidents.

Police Fire Warning Shot at Knife-Wielding Woman

A police officer fired a warning shot into the air after a 42-year-old woman approached officers while pointing a kitchen knife at them on a street in Eniwa, Hokkaido, on July 17.

Armed Driver Crashes Car Into Convenience Store

A 45-year-old man was arrested early July 20 after allegedly crashing a passenger car into a convenience store in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and walking around the parking lot carrying a kitchen knife and a golf club.

Drunk Driver Rams Roaring Motorcycle

A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and intentionally ramming a motorcycle in Togitsu, Nagasaki Prefecture, leaving its rider seriously injured.

Giant Tug-of-War Rope Snaps, Injuring Over a Dozen

More than a dozen people were injured after a massive rope suddenly snapped during a tug-of-war at a festival in Kitami, Hokkaido, sending participants falling backward onto an asphalt road.