First Arrest for Capturing Endangered Butterfly

Nagano - A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly capturing an endangered butterfly in the Norikura Highlands of Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, marking Japan's first arrest involving the protected species.

The case occurred at the popular summer resort at the foot of the Northern Alps and involved the false heath fritillary, a butterfly distinguished by its vivid orange-patterned wings.

The investigation began after a nearby resident contacted the Environment Ministry to report that someone was catching butterflies in the area.

The species is designated by the Japanese government as endangered and is protected under the Act on Conservation of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Authorities stepped up patrols after receiving the report and found a suspicious man carrying an insect net on July 21. A false heath fritillary was subsequently discovered inside his vehicle.

Police arrested Masao Mizoguchi, a 55-year-old company employee from Okayama Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the endangered species conservation law.

Mizoguchi was quoted as telling investigators, "I knew I was not allowed to catch it, but I wanted to because it is a valuable butterfly."

Authorities said the arrest was the first in Japan involving the capture of a false heath fritillary.

絶滅危惧種のチョウ捕獲で全国初の逮捕 長野県松本市の乗鞍高原で絶滅危惧種のチョウを捕獲したとして、55歳の男が逮捕されました。この保護対象種の捕獲を巡る逮捕は全国で初めてです。

捕捉瀕危蝴蝶 日本全國首例逮捕 一名55歲男子因涉嫌在長野縣松本市乘鞍高原捕捉瀕危蝴蝶而被逮捕，這是日本首次有人因捕捉該受保護物種被捕。

Source: FNN