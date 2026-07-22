First Arrest for Capturing Endangered Butterfly

Nagano - A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly capturing an endangered butterfly in the Norikura Highlands of Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, marking Japan's first arrest involving the protected species.
The case occurred at the popular summer resort at the foot of the Northern Alps and involved the false heath fritillary, a butterfly distinguished by its vivid orange-patterned wings.
The investigation began after a nearby resident contacted the Environment Ministry to report that someone was catching butterflies in the area.
The species is designated by the Japanese government as endangered and is protected under the Act on Conservation of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
Authorities stepped up patrols after receiving the report and found a suspicious man carrying an insect net on July 21. A false heath fritillary was subsequently discovered inside his vehicle.
Police arrested Masao Mizoguchi, a 55-year-old company employee from Okayama Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the endangered species conservation law.
Mizoguchi was quoted as telling investigators, "I knew I was not allowed to catch it, but I wanted to because it is a valuable butterfly."
Authorities said the arrest was the first in Japan involving the capture of a false heath fritillary.
Source: FNN