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Deadly Blaze Rips Through Densely Packed Fukui Neighborhood

Jun 11, 2026 | News On Japan

FUKUI - A fire that broke out in a densely populated residential area of Fukui City early on June 10 left one person dead, destroyed multiple homes, and triggered panic among local residents as flames spread rapidly through the neighborhood.

Residents watched anxiously as massive flames illuminated the streets before dawn. The blaze spread from one building to another, eventually engulfing a total of seven structures.

During firefighting operations, a powerful flash was seen directly in front of firefighters who were spraying water into one of the buildings. Authorities believe the burst of light may have been caused by an electrical component short-circuiting.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. on June 10. In addition to the home where the fire is believed to have started, an adjacent house was completely destroyed, while five other structures also suffered fire damage.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of an unidentified person in the remains of the residence where the fire originated.

Authorities have been unable to contact a 76-year-old man who lived alone in the house, raising concerns that the body may be his. Identification efforts are continuing.

Neighbors said the man had recently become less active. One resident recalled that he had stopped riding his bicycle and only left home briefly when a mobile vendor came through the area.

The man had reportedly been discharged from the hospital only a few days before the fire occurred. Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Source: FNN

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