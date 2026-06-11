Massive Hose Washes Ashore in Ishikawa

Ishikawa - A gigantic Chinese-made hose measuring about 150 meters in length, up to 2 meters in diameter, and weighing an estimated 300 tons has washed ashore on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, prompting local authorities to launch a large-scale removal operation.

The hose measuring about 150 meters long was found on the coast of Nishikai Kazenashi in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the town reported in December that it had been drifting offshore near Togi Fishing Port before eventually washing ashore.

Investigators determined that the hose was used in dredging operations to remove sediment from the seabed. The name of a Chinese manufacturer was found on the hose, but authorities have been unable to identify its owner or determine how it traveled to the coast of Ishikawa.

The prefectural government plans to begin removal work on June 15 using a national subsidy program for marine debris cleanup. The operation is expected to cost approximately 50 million yen.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the hose's arrival remain unknown.

Source: 石川テレビ公式チャンネル