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Japan's Population Falls by 3.1 Million in Five Years to 123 Million

May 29, 2026 | News On Japan

May 29, 2026 (News On Japan) - Japan's population stood at 123.05 million in 2025, according to preliminary results from the national census released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, marking a decline of 3.097 million people over the past five years.

The decrease was the largest since census records began, with the pace of decline accelerating from the previous survey as Japan's shrinking birthrate and aging population continued to drive a natural population decrease.

By prefecture, only Tokyo and Okinawa recorded population growth. The remaining 45 prefectures saw declines. Kanagawa's population fell for the first time since World War II, while Saitama and Chiba recorded their first population declines since census records began in 1920.

Tokyo remained the country's most populous prefecture with 14.24 million residents. The greater Tokyo metropolitan area, which includes Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, reached a population of 36.98 million. Its share of Japan's total population rose to 30.1%, surpassing 30% for the first time.

The figures highlight the continuing concentration of people in and around the capital, even as population losses spread across much of the country.

More than 90% of Japan's 1,719 municipalities recorded population declines, underscoring the demographic challenges facing regional communities.

Japan's standing in the global population rankings also slipped. The country was overtaken by Ethiopia and now ranks 12th in the world by population.

The latest census results reinforce concerns about the long-term economic and social impact of demographic decline, including labor shortages, shrinking regional economies and rising pressure on social welfare systems as the proportion of elderly residents continues to increase.

Source: TBS

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