Japan Volleyball Player Busted Over Marijuana Possession

TOKYO - Volleyball player Shunichiro Sato, a member of Japan’s men’s national team, was arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of possessing marijuana after allegedly leaving a bag containing the drug at a pachinko parlor in Tokyo.

Sato, 26, is suspected of possessing dried marijuana at a pachinko parlor in Itabashi Ward on the evening of May 27th.

Police said the case came to light after the pachinko parlor contacted authorities regarding a forgotten bag. During a subsequent investigation, officers discovered suspected marijuana linked to Sato, and he was arrested on the morning of May 28th after forensic testing confirmed the substance.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Sato has admitted to the allegations.

Japan’s men’s national volleyball team had been holding a training camp in Tokyo’s Kita Ward since May 11th.

Standing 2.05 meters tall, Sato played as a middle blocker and represented Japan at the 2025 World Championship.

The Japan Volleyball Association announced on its website on the afternoon of May 28th that it had revoked Sato’s registration with the national team, adding: "We deeply apologize for betraying the trust of fans."

Source: FNN