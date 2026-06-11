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Parrot Predicts Japan to Win All Group Matches at World Cup

Jun 11, 2026 | News On Japan

TOCHIGI - A fortune-telling parrot at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, predicted on June 11 that Japan's national soccer team will win all three of its group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

The bird, a male African grey parrot named Olivia, took part in a prediction event at the zoo, where it was tasked with forecasting the outcomes of Japan's three first-round matches.

After making its selections, Olivia predicted victories in all three games, forecasting a perfect record for Japan in the group stage. The event drew attention from visitors eager to see whether the bird's predictions might prove accurate when the tournament gets underway.

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Parrot Predicts Japan to Win All Group Matches at World Cup

A fortune-telling parrot at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, predicted on June 11 that Japan's national soccer team will win all three of its group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

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