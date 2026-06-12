Mud Covered Kids Play Dodgeball in Rice Paddy

AKITA - Elementary school students in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, played a spirited game of dodgeball in a rice field on June 12th as part of an annual event that also serves to prepare the paddy for planting.

The children ran across the muddy field, quickly becoming covered from head to toe in mud as they chased the ball and dodged throws.

The event doubles as a traditional rice-field puddling process, in which soil is mixed with water to create suitable conditions for rice cultivation. Organizers hold the activity each year to give children a hands-on experience with farming while allowing them to enjoy playing in the mud.

After the field has been properly prepared, the students are scheduled to return and plant rice seedlings in the paddy themselves.

Source: ABS秋田放送