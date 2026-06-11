NAHA - Japan's top-tier women's softball competition, the JD League, was held in Okinawa for the first time, giving local fans a chance to watch national team players and athletes from the prefecture compete at the highest domestic level.

The JD League, Japan's premier women's softball league, features 16 teams divided into eastern and western divisions. During the Okinawa Round held in Yomitan Village, four teams, including the Toyota Red Terriers, which captured their third consecutive league title last season and features members of the Japan national team, battled in a series of competitive matchups.

Among the players attracting local attention was Minae Shimanaka, a native of Kadena Town who led the Western Division in batting last season.

"I was able to play while drawing strength from everyone on the island, and I was happy to show the game to people who don't usually get the chance to watch it," Shimanaka said.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the intensity and skill displayed by some of Japan's top softball players.

"It was really cool," one spectator said.

"Watching them made me want to become a player like them and work harder in practice," another fan said.

Softball is set to return as an additional sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and interest in the game is expected to continue growing. A friendly match between the Japan and U.S. national teams is also scheduled to be held in Naha in November.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV