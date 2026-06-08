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Japan Steps Up World Cup Preparations in Mexico

Jun 08, 2026 | News On Japan

Monterrey, MEXICO, Jun 08, 2026 - Japan's national football team continued preparations for the FIFA World Cup in North America on June 6th, holding a partially closed training session near Monterrey, Mexico, on the fourth day of its pre-tournament camp.

During the portion of training open to the media, players including Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo worked on tactical drills and formation checks as head coach Hajime Moriyasu's squad fine-tuned preparations for the tournament.

Captain Wataru Endo, who has been following an individual training program at the team hotel, appeared on the pitch only at the start of the session and did not take part in the full team workout.

Before training began, members of the Japan squad spent time with children from a local Japanese supplementary school, interacting with students and posing for photographs as part of a community outreach event.

Japan is using the camp near Monterrey to acclimatize and finalize preparations ahead of the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: Kyodo

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