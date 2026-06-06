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Samurai Blue Eye Historic Breakthrough in 2026 World Cup

Jun 06, 2026 | News On Japan

Monterrey, Jun 06, 2026 - Expectations for Japan are unusually high heading into the 2026 World Cup, with the team now aiming not merely to reach the knockout stage but to finally break through the Round of 16 and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Japan are in Group F with the Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden, opening against the Netherlands on June 14 before facing Tunisia on June 20 and Sweden on June 25. They are ranked 18th, while the Netherlands are ranked 7th, Tunisia 44th and Sweden 38th, making the group difficult but very manageable for a Japanese side now seen as one of Asia’s strongest ever World Cup teams.

The optimism comes from Japan’s recent record against elite teams. Since the 2022 World Cup, where they beat Germany and Spain before losing to Croatia on penalties, Japan have added major wins over Brazil and England, strengthening belief that Hajime Moriyasu’s team can compete with the world’s best rather than simply cause occasional upsets.

The squad is also deeper than in previous tournaments. Takefusa Kubo, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Zion Suzuki, Ayase Ueda and Hiroki Ito give Japan experience, technical quality and European-level competition across the pitch. Analysts expect Japan to use a flexible system, often a 3-4-2-1, with aggressive pressing from players such as Kubo, Doan, Keito Nakamura and Junya Ito.

The main concern is whether Japan can turn control and movement into enough goals against physically strong opponents. Injuries to Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino are also significant, although Japan’s depth means expectations have not collapsed.

In preview terms, the fair expectation is this: Japan should be aiming to qualify from the group, probably battling Sweden for second place if the Netherlands top the section, but they have enough quality to challenge for first if they start well. Anything less than the knockout stage would be a disappointment. Reaching the quarterfinals would be a historic success, while a deeper run is no longer treated as fantasy.

Source: Al Jazeera English

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