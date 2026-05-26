Shibuya to Issue On-The-Spot Fines for Littering

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - People caught littering in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward will face on-the-spot fines of 2,000 yen starting June 1st under revised local regulations aimed at tackling a surge in street garbage around the busy entertainment district.

Around 11 p.m. on May 25th, people were seen discarding cigarette butts near Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo's busiest nightlife areas. By the morning of May 26th, large amounts of trash had accumulated across streets throughout the district.

Shibuya Ward has partially revised its "Clean Shibuya Town Ordinance," introducing stricter measures against littering as the number of visitors to the area has increased sharply since the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning in June, ward inspectors who witness littering will immediately collect a 2,000 yen penalty from offenders on the spot.

People in the area largely welcomed the move, with one resident saying, "Littering won't decrease unless stronger measures are taken. I think 2,000 yen is reasonable," while another commented, "It should help stop people from littering."

Cleaning contractors who collect garbage every morning in Shibuya also expressed hope that the tougher rules would improve the area's appearance, saying they want to see fewer people throwing trash on the streets and a cleaner city overall.

Under the revised ordinance, convenience stores, cafes, and other businesses offering takeaway food will also be required to install trash bins.

Businesses that fail to provide trash bins from June 1st onward could face penalties of up to 50,000 yen.

Source: FNN