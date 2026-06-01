Prime Minister Takaichi Holds Phone Talks With Iranian President

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 1st, urging Iran to demonstrate maximum flexibility in its ongoing discussions with the United States and expressing hope that an agreement on the nuclear issue can be reached as soon as possible.

The talks came as Washington and Tehran continue consultations over a memorandum aimed at extending their ceasefire arrangement by 60 days and advancing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

During the conversation, Takaichi stressed Japan's strong expectation that Iran would play a constructive role in the negotiations and help facilitate an early agreement. She emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and promote regional stability.

Takaichi also renewed Japan's call for the prompt restoration of free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, urging that vessels from all countries be allowed to transit the strategic waterway without disruption as soon as possible.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global energy shipments, and any disruption to shipping in the area could have far-reaching economic consequences.

Source: TBS