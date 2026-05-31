Koizumi Meets U.S. Counterpart Hegseth

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2026 (News On Japan) - Defense Minister Shinji Koizumi met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on May 30th while visiting Singapore for the Asian security forum known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, as the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and expand defense cooperation.

At the start of the meeting, Hegseth welcomed the opportunity to discuss Japan's efforts to enhance its defense capabilities and emphasized the importance of realistic military training.

"I look forward to discussing the initiatives Japan is undertaking, just as we are, to strengthen defense capabilities," Hegseth said. "I also hope we can explore ways to further strengthen our cooperation by discussing the importance of realistic training."

Koizumi responded with a personal remark, noting that Hegseth's birthday falls on June 6th.

"I understand that next week, on June 6th, is Pete's birthday. Happy birthday," Koizumi said.

Before departing for Singapore, Koizumi said on May 28th that he intended to hold discussions aimed at making the Japan-U.S. alliance even stronger. He is expected to provide details of the outcomes of the talks later.

Earlier on May 30th, Koizumi also met with the defense ministers of Australia and New Zealand. Australia recently agreed to jointly develop a new naval vessel based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate, while New Zealand has expressed interest in acquiring the upgraded version of the vessel.

Koizumi said he explained that if New Zealand were to select the enhanced Mogami-class frigate, it would improve interoperability and compatibility among the three countries and contribute significantly to regional peace and stability.

Separately, Koizumi met with British Defense Secretary John Healey, where the two sides confirmed close cooperation on a range of security initiatives, including the trilateral next-generation fighter jet development program involving Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The series of meetings underscored Japan's efforts to deepen defense ties with key partners as security challenges continue to grow across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.