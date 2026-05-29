Japan Passes Law to Raise Foreign Resident Fees

TOKYO - Japan has enacted legislation allowing a sharp increase in fees charged to foreign residents for immigration procedures, with the cost of applying for permanent residence expected to rise from the current 10,000 yen to around 200,000 yen once the new system is implemented.

The revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act was passed by the House of Councillors on May 29th, with 186 lawmakers voting in favor and 58 opposed. The law raises the statutory ceiling for applications to change a status of residence or extend a period of stay from 10,000 yen to 100,000 yen, while the ceiling for permanent residence applications will rise to 300,000 yen.

The maximum amounts do not mean applicants will immediately be required to pay 100,000 yen or 300,000 yen. Actual fees will be determined later by government ordinance, with the Immigration Services Agency having indicated during deliberations that fees are expected to vary depending on the length of the approved period of stay.

Under the levels outlined by the agency, applications for a change or extension involving a residence period of three months or less are expected to cost around 10,000 yen, while one-year permissions would cost around 30,000 yen and five-year permissions around 70,000 yen. The fee for permanent residence is expected to be set at around 200,000 yen.

The increase would represent a major shift for foreign residents in Japan. Since April 2025, the fee for changing a status of residence or extending a period of stay has been 6,000 yen for applications filed at an immigration office and 5,500 yen for online applications, while permanent residence applications currently cost 10,000 yen. A permanent residence fee of 200,000 yen would therefore be 20 times the current amount.

The government has argued that the increase is necessary because immigration screening and policies related to foreign nationals have become more costly, while Japan's fees remain low compared with those charged in some other countries. Revenue generated by the new fees is expected to be used for measures related to the management and support of foreign nationals.

The legislation also allows for fees to be reduced or waived in cases involving economic hardship or other special circumstances. However, the details of who will qualify and how the exemptions will operate have yet to be fixed, with lawmakers raising concerns during deliberations about the impact on refugees, applicants for complementary protection, children, low-income foreign residents and those required to renew their residence status frequently.

Opponents of the increase have argued that the policy could place a disproportionate burden on foreigners who are living and working legally in Japan, particularly families applying for permanent residence together and workers whose status requires repeated renewals. Concerns have also been raised that people unable to pay renewal fees could face difficulties maintaining lawful residence.

The revised law further establishes JESTA, an electronic travel authorization system for visitors from countries and regions whose nationals are exempt from obtaining short-term visas. Under the system, eligible travelers will be required to submit information such as their purpose of travel and intended place of stay online before departing for Japan, allowing authorities to screen travelers before they board flights or ships.

The government says JESTA is intended to prevent entry by people planning to overstay or work illegally in Japan, while also making border screening more efficient. The system, initially planned for around fiscal 2030, is now scheduled to be introduced during fiscal 2028.

The new residence procedure fees are scheduled to take effect during fiscal 2026, after the government finalizes the amounts and details of exemptions by ordinance.

*The fee estimates above have been reported from government explanations during Diet deliberations, but they are not yet the final legally payable amounts; those will only be confirmed when the ordinance is issued.

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Source: Kyodo