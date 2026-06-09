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Komeito May Join Centrist Reform Alliance

Jun 09, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Komeito has begun considering a plan under which all of its Upper House lawmakers would join the Centrist Reform Alliance, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Secretary-General Nishida reportedly told party headquarters staff in Tokyo on the night of June 8th that if all 21 Komeito members in the House of Councillors were to join the alliance, the party could lose its status as a nationally recognized political party under Japan's political party requirements.

The potential move has raised questions about Komeito's future position in national politics and the impact such a large-scale realignment could have on the parliamentary landscape.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is taking a cautious approach toward joining the centrist grouping and plans to carefully assess the proposal before making a decision.

Komeito is one of Japan's most influential postwar political parties, known for its centrist policies, emphasis on social welfare, and long-standing alliance with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The party was founded in 1964 by members of Soka Gakkai, a Buddhist lay organization that had grown rapidly in the years after World War II. Its name, Komeito, is commonly translated as "Clean Government Party," reflecting its original mission of promoting clean politics and combating corruption.

Komeito quickly expanded during the 1960s and 1970s, building a strong electoral base through Soka Gakkai's nationwide membership network. Concerns about the relationship between religion and politics led the party and Soka Gakkai to formally separate their organizational structures, although the two have remained closely connected.

In its early years, Komeito served as a moderate opposition party, positioning itself between the conservative LDP and the socialist parties. It advocated social welfare programs, support for ordinary households, educational assistance, and a pacifist approach to foreign and defense policy.

Japan's political landscape underwent a major realignment in the 1990s. Komeito dissolved as part of a broader restructuring of opposition forces in 1994 and later re-emerged as New Komeito in 1998. The party's modern role was cemented in 1999 when it entered a governing coalition with the LDP.

That alliance has become one of the defining features of modern Japanese politics. Although Komeito is much smaller than the LDP, its parliamentary seats have often been essential for maintaining stable governing majorities. As a result, the party has exerted influence well beyond its size, particularly on issues involving welfare spending, education, healthcare, and security policy.

Komeito has frequently acted as a moderating force within coalition governments. While supporting Japan's alliance with the United States, it has generally advocated caution on military issues and emphasized diplomacy, humanitarian assistance, and constitutional restraint.

The party's electoral strength has long depended on Soka Gakkai's highly organized grassroots network, which has helped deliver reliable voter turnout in elections. This support base allowed Komeito to remain a significant political force even without the broad national support enjoyed by the LDP.

In recent years, Komeito has faced challenges as Japan's population ages and the Soka Gakkai membership base gradually declines. Even so, it remains a key player in national politics because of its role in coalition governments and its ability to mobilize supporters.

More than six decades after its founding, Komeito continues to occupy a unique position in Japanese politics as a centrist party that often serves as the balance between larger political forces while advocating social welfare, moderation, and political stability.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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