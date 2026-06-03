News On Japan
Politics

Japan Weighs 1% Food Tax as Speedy Alternative to Zero

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Japanese government has presented estimates showing how long it would take to implement a reduction in Japan's consumption tax on food products, indicating that cutting the rate to either zero percent or 1 percent would require significant preparation time.

The projections were presented during a cross-party meeting attended by representatives from seven ruling and opposition parties, along with government officials, as part of discussions under the National Conference on Social Security and Citizens.

Following additional consultations with businesses, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said modifications to cash register and payment systems would take up to 10 months to one year if the consumption tax on food were reduced to zero percent. If the rate were lowered to 1 percent, the necessary system changes would take approximately five to six months at most.

Within the government, support has been growing for a 1 percent tax rate as a way to achieve tax relief more quickly. Even so, if legislation establishing a 1 percent rate were passed during an extraordinary Diet session expected in the autumn, implementation would likely not occur until around April 2027.

Akaba, head of the tax panel for the Centrist Party, criticized the discussions, saying: "If this is merely a meeting to let off steam, there is no need to hold it. If the government intends to make the decision itself, it should quickly draft a proposal and present it."

The working-level talks are scheduled to continue next week, with further discussions on the consumption tax. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make the final decision after receiving an interim report to be compiled later in June.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon Jangmi Leaves Trail of Flooding Across Kanto Region

Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No.6) was located about 50 kilometers south of Izu Oshima at 1:00 p.m. on June 3rd and was moving east at 45 kilometers per hour as it made its closest approach to the Kanto region, leaving a trail of flooding, transport disruption and powerfully gusting winds across eastern Japan while forecasters warned that the strongest winds may still be ahead for some areas.

Typhoon Jangmi Disrupts Transport Across Eastern Japan as Nearly 900 Flights Are Canceled

[updated 6:00 p.m.] Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) continued to disrupt transport across eastern Japan on June 3rd even after moving offshore east of the Kanto region, with nearly 900 flights canceled, multiple railway lines suspended, highway bus services halted and expressway operators warning that strong winds and safety inspections could prolong disruption into the evening and overnight.

Typhoon No. 6 Swamps Popular Ise Tourist Town

Flooding was reported around the popular tourist district of Oharai-machi in Ise City following the passage of Typhoon No. 6, with some businesses forced to clean up after floodwaters overflowed from a nearby river during the early hours of June 3rd.

Residents Urged to Seek Safety as Extreme Rain Batters Izu

A breaking weather alert was issued for the Izu region of Shizuoka Prefecture early Wednesday morning, after the formation of a linear rain band, a phenomenon capable of producing prolonged and extremely intense rainfall over the same area. Authorities warned that the risk of disasters has risen sharply as heavy rain continues to fall, increasing the likelihood of flooding, landslides, and other weather-related emergencies.

Level 5 Flooding Report Issued for Rivers in Tokushima

[updated 03:30 a.m.] Authorities issued a Level 5 Flood Occurrence Information alert for the Kuwano River and the Naka River tributary in Tokushima Prefecture, warning that flooding may already be underway and urging residents to take immediate action to protect their lives.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Japan Weighs 1% Food Tax as Speedy Alternative to Zero

The Japanese government has presented estimates showing how long it would take to implement a reduction in Japan's consumption tax on food products, indicating that cutting the rate to either zero percent or 1 percent would require significant preparation time.

Cabinet Approves Supplementary Budget Including Middle East Contingency Reserve

The Japanese government approved a supplementary budget proposal exceeding 3 trillion yen on June 3rd, including the creation of a new contingency reserve aimed at responding to developments in the Middle East and addressing rising energy prices.

Opposition Leader Opposes National Flag Desecration Bill

The leader of the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, suggested on June 2nd that his party may oppose a bill drafted by the Liberal Democratic Party to establish a new criminal offense for desecrating the national flag, arguing that it could unduly restrict freedom of expression.

Prime Minister Takaichi Holds Phone Talks With Iranian President

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 1st, urging Iran to demonstrate maximum flexibility in its ongoing discussions with the United States and expressing hope that an agreement on the nuclear issue can be reached as soon as possible.

Koizumi Rebuts Accusations of 'New Militarism' at Security Forum

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

Koizumi Meets U.S. Counterpart Hegseth

Defense Minister Shinji Koizumi met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on May 30th while visiting Singapore for the Asian security forum known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, as the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and expand defense cooperation.

Takaichi Pushes for North Korea Summit

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi renewed her determination to resolve the long-standing abduction issue involving North Korea on May 30th, declaring her willingness to pursue a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as families of the victims gathered in Tokyo to demand the return of their loved ones.

Japan, Australia and New Zealand Hold First Trilateral Defense Ministers’ Meeting

Japan's Defense Minister Shinji Koizumi held the first-ever trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, where the three sides exchanged views on defense cooperation, including the potential export of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's latest frigate design.