Japan Parliament Backs Female Royals Retaining Status After Marriage

TOKYO - The speakers and vice speakers of both houses of Japan's parliament formally presented a proposal on June 8th aimed at securing a stable number of Imperial Family members, seeking legislation on two measures previously recommended by a government expert panel.

The proposal was presented to ruling and opposition parties during a plenary meeting that began at 3 p.m. on June 8th. It follows discussions led by the speakers and vice speakers of the House of Representatives and House of Councillors, who compiled the plan on June 5th.

The document reaffirms the importance of maintaining the current line of imperial succession from Emperor Naruhito to Crown Prince Akishino and Prince Hisahito, stating that the legislature also recognizes the need to preserve this succession framework.

To address the shrinking size of the Imperial Family, the proposal endorses two measures put forward by a government advisory panel. One would allow female members of the Imperial Family to retain their imperial status after marriage, while the other would permit male-line descendants of former imperial branches to be adopted into the Imperial Family.

The proposal states that both measures should be accepted and calls on the government to draft the necessary legislation.

However, it does not specify whether the spouses and children of female Imperial Family members who remain in the family after marriage should also be granted imperial status.

Based on the outcome of the June 8th discussions, the speakers and vice speakers hope to formally adopt the proposal on June 10th as the unified position of the legislature.

Source: FNN