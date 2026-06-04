TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faced intense questioning in the House of Representatives Budget Committee on June 4th over allegations surrounding defamatory campaign videos, telling lawmakers she had not verified newly released audio published by Weekly Bunshun because she had no intention of becoming a paid subscriber to the magazine's online service.

The exchange came during budget committee deliberations focused on rising prices, tax policy, and economic measures, but quickly shifted to allegations that individuals linked to Takaichi's camp had produced and distributed videos attacking rival candidates during last year's Liberal Democratic Party presidential race and this year's House of Representatives election campaign.

Takaichi has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged smear campaign. She reiterated that position during Thursday's session, stating that both she and her publicly funded secretary had reported having no connection to the man alleged to have created the videos.

According to Takaichi, her secretary informed her that neither he nor anyone associated with her office had commissioned, produced, or distributed such content. She added that she trusted her secretary's account over claims published in a weekly magazine.

The controversy intensified after Weekly Bunshun released what it said was audio of conversations between the secretary and the individual involved in video production. Opposition lawmakers demanded that Takaichi confirm whether the voice in the recording belonged to her secretary.

Responding to the request, Takaichi said she first became aware of the specific question in the early hours of June 4th and attempted to review the material. However, she noted that the audio was available only through Bunshun's paid subscription service.

Takaichi argued that she did not wish to become a paid member of a publication that, in her view, had repeatedly reported on individuals she had never met in a manner intended to influence public perceptions. As a result, she said she was unable to verify the recording before the committee session.

Opposition lawmakers sharply criticized the explanation, arguing that advance notice of questions exists precisely to allow ministers and government officials time to prepare factual responses. One opposition member even offered to provide the audio directly and requested a temporary suspension of proceedings so Takaichi could listen to it.

The committee chairman rejected the request, citing procedural concerns and the fact that the session was being broadcast live on television. Opposition parties then urged Takaichi to review the audio during the lunch break before afternoon deliberations resumed.

When questioning resumed, opposition lawmakers said they had made the audio available for review. Takaichi responded that she had instead received a transcript of the recording, explaining that she was concerned about potential issues related to sharing paid content with third parties.

While she said she had reviewed the transcript and understood its contents, Takaichi maintained that she could not determine from the written text alone whether the voice in the recording actually belonged to her secretary.

Opposition lawmakers countered that they had obtained permission from Weekly Bunshun to provide the material for verification and indicated they would continue pursuing the issue in future parliamentary sessions.

The debate unfolded on the same day the House of Representatives approved this fiscal year's supplementary budget. Following the vote, Takaichi visited party offices to thank lawmakers for their support and was greeted by members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

However, criticism was not limited to the opposition. Some members within the ruling party were also reportedly dissatisfied with the prime minister's handling of the matter, with one lawmaker describing her morning responses as poor and arguing that she did not appear willing to address the allegations directly.

The opposition-backed Centrist Reform Alliance said it may seek testimony from Takaichi's secretary if future explanations fail to resolve questions surrounding the recordings and the alleged smear campaign.

The controversy has centered on allegations by Weekly Bunshun that individuals connected to Takaichi's political camp coordinated with a man who produced and distributed online videos targeting rival candidates during last year's Liberal Democratic Party presidential race and this year's House of Representatives election campaign.

The magazine has published a series of reports based on interviews, messages, and other communications, and this week released audio recordings on its subscription-based website that it says capture conversations between the alleged video producer and one of Takaichi's publicly funded secretaries. Opposition lawmakers have argued that if the voice in the recordings is authenticated as belonging to the secretary, it could strengthen claims that direct contact existed between the two parties.

Takaichi has repeatedly denied any involvement in the creation or dissemination of defamatory content and has maintained that neither she nor her secretary knows the man identified in the reports. She has also stated that no records exist of online meetings, text messages, or other communications between her office and the individual.

A central point of contention in Thursday's parliamentary debate was whether the prime minister had reviewed the newly released audio. Takaichi told lawmakers that while she had obtained a transcript of the recordings, she had not listened to the audio itself and therefore could not determine whether the voice belonged to her secretary.

The opposition has signaled that the issue is unlikely to fade quickly. Lawmakers have suggested that if questions surrounding the recordings remain unresolved, they may seek testimony from the secretary himself in an effort to establish whether the conversations took place and what role, if any, members of Takaichi's camp played in the production of the videos.

For now, the allegations remain unproven. While Bunshun has released material it says supports its reporting, no independent public verification of the recordings has been presented, and Takaichi's office continues to reject claims of involvement in any organized campaign to attack political opponents online.

Source: TBS