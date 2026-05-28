News On Japan
Politics

Japan-Philippines Agree on 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 28th, agreeing to upgrade bilateral ties as the two countries deepen security cooperation in response to growing regional and global challenges.

Takaichi, who is hosting Marcos as a state guest, announced after the summit that Japan and the Philippines would elevate their relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"Today, President Marcos and I agreed to position Japan-Philippines relations as a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,'" Takaichi said.

The two leaders also confirmed the formal launch of negotiations toward concluding a GSOMIA, or General Security of Military Information Agreement, aimed at strengthening the sharing of sensitive defense information between the two countries.

In addition, the leaders agreed to accelerate discussions between defense authorities on the possible export of defense equipment, including the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Abukuma-class destroyer escorts, following Japan's significant easing of defense export rules.

Amid growing concerns over the situation in the Middle East and its impact on energy security, Takaichi also expressed Japan's intention to strengthen support for oil stockpiling initiatives in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Powerful Typhoon No. 6 Expected to Intensify, Approaching Okinawa

Typhoon No. 6, which was moving slowly northward east of the Philippines as of 9 p.m. on May 28th, is expected to send large amounts of moist air toward Japan early next week, raising concerns over heavy rainfall across a wide area from western to eastern Japan even before the storm itself approaches land.

Naphtha Shortage Disrupts Japan's Housing Industry

The “naphtha shortage” triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East is now spreading into Japan’s housing industry, with shortages of paint, thinner, insulation materials and other building products forcing construction delays across the country.

Monkey Attacks Continue in Himeji Neighborhoods

Two junior high school students were injured after being attacked by a monkey in a residential area of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 26th, as reports of similar incidents continue across the city.

Japan Revamps Disaster Alert System

Japan will begin rolling out a major overhaul of its disaster weather information system from the afternoon of May 28th, reorganizing warnings and advisories to make it easier for residents to understand when they should evacuate.

Emperor and Empress Welcome Philippine President and First Lady

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who are visiting Japan as state guests, were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace at around 9:30 a.m. on May 27th during an official welcoming ceremony.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Japan-Philippines Agree on 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 28th, agreeing to upgrade bilateral ties as the two countries deepen security cooperation in response to growing regional and global challenges.

Japan Passes Law Creating New Intelligence Council

A law creating the National Intelligence Council to strengthen the Japanese government's intelligence-gathering and analysis capabilities was passed and enacted at a plenary session of the House of Councillors on May 27th.

Emperor and Empress Welcome Philippine President and First Lady

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who are visiting Japan as state guests, were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace at around 9:30 a.m. on May 27th during an official welcoming ceremony.

Japan is Turning Space into New Front Line of Defense

Japan is preparing to rename the Air Self-Defense Force the "Air and Space Self-Defense Force" for the first time since the Self-Defense Forces were established 72 years ago, reflecting growing concern over space debris, satellite security, and military developments by countries such as China and North Korea.

Quad Foreign Ministers Establish New Framework for Energy Security

Foreign ministers from the Quad grouping of Japan, the United States, India and Australia met in New Delhi on May 26th, launching new frameworks aimed at strengthening critical mineral supply chains and energy security as concerns grow over China’s expanding influence and instability in the Middle East.

Philippine President Marcos to Visit Japan as State Guest

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will arrive in Japan on May 26th for a state visit, placing renewed attention on a country that is closely tied to Japan's crude oil import routes, the situation surrounding Taiwan, and the future of Japan's security and economy.

Takaichi Urges BOJ to Take Appropriate Steps on Inflation

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the Prime Minister’s Office on May 22nd, urging the central bank to implement appropriate monetary policies while taking into account the government’s efforts to combat rising prices and promote crisis-management and growth-related investment.

Destroying Japanese Flags on Kids' Meals Exempt from Criminal Penalties

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is moving toward legislation that would punish acts of damaging or defiling the national flag in public, with a party project team broadly approving the outline of a proposed law on May 22nd while excluding decorative flags used in children's meals, artwork and digital content.