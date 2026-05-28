TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 28th, agreeing to upgrade bilateral ties as the two countries deepen security cooperation in response to growing regional and global challenges.

Takaichi, who is hosting Marcos as a state guest, announced after the summit that Japan and the Philippines would elevate their relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"Today, President Marcos and I agreed to position Japan-Philippines relations as a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,'" Takaichi said.

The two leaders also confirmed the formal launch of negotiations toward concluding a GSOMIA, or General Security of Military Information Agreement, aimed at strengthening the sharing of sensitive defense information between the two countries.

In addition, the leaders agreed to accelerate discussions between defense authorities on the possible export of defense equipment, including the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Abukuma-class destroyer escorts, following Japan's significant easing of defense export rules.

Amid growing concerns over the situation in the Middle East and its impact on energy security, Takaichi also expressed Japan's intention to strengthen support for oil stockpiling initiatives in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.