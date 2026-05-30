Japan, Australia and New Zealand Hold First Trilateral Defense Ministers’ Meeting

TOKYO - Japan's Defense Minister Shinji Koizumi held the first-ever trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, where the three sides exchanged views on defense cooperation, including the potential export of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's latest frigate design.

"I am very pleased that we are able to hold trilateral discussions at such an early stage while cooperation with Australia on the Mogami-class frigate is progressing and New Zealand has also expressed interest in the vessel," Koizumi said.

Koizumi, who is visiting Singapore to attend an international security conference, met with the defense ministers of Australia and New Zealand on May 30th for the inaugural three-way talks.

According to officials, the ministers discussed the possibility of New Zealand adopting an upgraded version of the Mogami-class frigate, which Japan and Australia are jointly developing. The meeting also served as an opportunity to deepen security cooperation among the three countries as they seek to strengthen defense partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Source: TBS