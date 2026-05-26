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Japan is Turning Space into New Front Line of Defense

May 26, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - Japan is preparing to rename the Air Self-Defense Force the "Air and Space Self-Defense Force" for the first time since the Self-Defense Forces were established 72 years ago, reflecting growing concern over space debris, satellite security, and military developments by countries such as China and North Korea.

The proposed change is included in revisions to the Defense Ministry Establishment Act currently under deliberation in the Diet after already passing the Lower House. Once approved, the new name will formally recognize space as a core domain of national defense alongside land, sea, and air operations.

Takao Takaoka, a special commentator on Kansai Joho Net Ten, explained that while Japan has already been monitoring outer space for years, the new framework signals a shift toward more active operational involvement.

"Japan is moving from simply observing space to treating it as a field that must be actively defended," Takaoka said.

The Air Self-Defense Force has already established a Space Operations Group, which currently consists of about 310 personnel. If the legislation passes, staffing is expected to expand to around 670 members, with more personnel gradually reassigned into space-related duties.

Takaoka noted that many people associate the Air Self-Defense Force primarily with fighter pilots, but pilots represent only a small fraction of the organization’s roughly 43,000 personnel. The force includes around 30 specialized occupations ranging from missile interception and air traffic control to weather forecasting, logistics, and even security dog units deployed at air bases nationwide.

He emphasized that the expansion into space will require a major restructuring of responsibilities and expertise within the force.

The growing importance of space stems from the increasing reliance of modern infrastructure on satellites. Navigation systems, communications networks, banking services, transportation systems, and traffic signals all depend heavily on satellite technology. Any disruption caused by military attacks or satellite malfunctions could have immediate consequences for civilian life.

The Defense Ministry has also warned about the growing threat posed by space debris. According to ministry estimates, more than 900,000 objects larger than one centimeter are orbiting Earth, remnants of decades of global space activity dating back to the early years of the Apollo missions.

Some debris has already caused damage after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. Takaoka referenced a recent case in Florida where falling space debris reportedly struck a home.

Security concerns have also intensified due to recent advances by China and North Korea.

North Korea has declared its ambition to become a "space power" and continues developing missile and surveillance technologies. Meanwhile, China has accelerated lunar exploration efforts, including successful missions to the far side of the moon, an area difficult to monitor directly from Earth because radio communication cannot be maintained without relay satellites.

Takaoka said China’s long-term plans to establish lunar bases are raising concerns among major powers because military infrastructure deployed in space could eventually allow attacks to be launched from orbit.

"Current missile defense systems are designed around threats launched from Earth," he said. "If weapons were deployed from space, existing defenses could become ineffective."

Although international treaties prohibit the placement of weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies, Takaoka noted that such agreements ultimately rely on voluntary compliance.

Domestically, Japan also faces practical challenges in implementing the transition.

The government must determine where the central command structure for space operations will be based. Current space-related operations are centered at Fuchu Air Base in Tokyo and Hofu Kita Air Base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, but a larger operational framework has yet to be finalized.

Costs are also expected to rise significantly. Beyond new satellites and surveillance systems, even changing signage, unit logos, and uniforms across the force could require substantial funding.

Takaoka stressed that securing highly skilled personnel may become the greatest challenge. Unlike traditional military hardware that can remain operational for decades, technologies related to satellites, artificial intelligence, and information systems evolve rapidly, requiring constant updates and specialized expertise.

"Changing the name alone is not enough," Takaoka said. "Japan must now seriously consider how to defend itself in the space age."

Source: YOMIURI

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