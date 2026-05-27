Emperor and Empress Welcome Philippine President and First Lady

TOKYO - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who are visiting Japan as state guests, were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace at around 9:30 a.m. on May 27th during an official welcoming ceremony.

During the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries as well as music associated with the Philippines were performed, while Marcos received an honor guard salute from the Imperial Guard.

Following the ceremony, the Emperor and Empress escorted the presidential couple to the Take-no-Ma room inside the palace, where the two sides reportedly held talks in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The welcoming ceremony marks the third reception for state guests since the start of the Reiwa era. A state banquet is scheduled to be held later in the evening at the Palace's Homei-Den hall, with Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, expected to attend for the first time.