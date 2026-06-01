News On Japan
Politics

Koizumi Rebuts Accusations of 'New Militarism' at Security Forum

Jun 01, 2026 | News On Japan

SINGAPORE, Jun 01, 2026 (News On Japan) - Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

Speaking at the Asia Security Conference, Koizumi appeared to criticize China without naming the country directly, responding to repeated assertions that Japan is pursuing a militaristic path.

"A country that possesses large numbers of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers is calling Japan, which possesses neither, a 'new militarist' state. Don't you find that strange?" Koizumi said.

He condemned such accusations as "false claims," pushing back against criticism that has intensified as Japan expands its defense capabilities in response to growing security challenges in the region.

At the same time, Koizumi emphasized the importance of dialogue, noting that differences in perception and friction between nations are inevitable.

"It is necessary to engage in frank discussions," he said, stressing the need for communication even amid disagreements.

On the sidelines of the conference, Koizumi also met with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro to discuss expanding defense cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides reached a broad agreement to continue discussions on exporting decommissioned Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to the Philippines soon after their retirement from service. They also agreed to explore the export of a retired training aircraft during fiscal 2027.

The talks reflect deepening security ties between Japan and the Philippines as both countries strengthen defense cooperation in response to an increasingly complex security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 6 Slams Okinawa, Severe Weather Expected Across Japan

Typhoon No. 6 entered the strong-wind zone surrounding Okinawa's main island as of the latest 10 p.m. update on May 31st, while moving north-northwest southeast of Miyakojima, prompting warnings of dangerous winds, torrential rain, and potentially severe weather across Okinawa, the Amami Islands, and eventually large parts of Japan.

Bear Sighting Hoax Posts Trigger Police Investigation in Aomori

A series of false bear sighting reports posted to an online alert system operated by Aomori Prefecture has disrupted schools, prompted a police investigation, and raised concerns about the growing impact of misinformation on public safety.

Saw, Iron Pipes and Shovel Seized as 30 Teens Get Ready to Rumble

A social media dispute between a 17-year-old high school student from Tokyo's Itabashi Ward and a 16-year-old boy from Edogawa Ward escalated into a planned group fight involving around 30 youths, some of whom allegedly brought weapons including a rusty saw, iron pipes, a special baton and even a shovel.

Japan's Population Falls by 3.1 Million in Five Years to 123 Million

Japan's population stood at 123.05 million in 2025, according to preliminary results from the national census released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, marking a decline of 3.097 million people over the past five years.

Japan Volleyball Player Busted Over Marijuana Possession

Volleyball player Shunichiro Sato, a member of Japan’s men’s national team, was arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of possessing marijuana after allegedly leaving a bag containing the drug at a pachinko parlor in Tokyo.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Koizumi Rebuts Accusations of 'New Militarism' at Security Forum

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

Koizumi Meets U.S. Counterpart Hegseth

Defense Minister Shinji Koizumi met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on May 30th while visiting Singapore for the Asian security forum known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, as the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and expand defense cooperation.

Takaichi Pushes for North Korea Summit

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi renewed her determination to resolve the long-standing abduction issue involving North Korea on May 30th, declaring her willingness to pursue a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as families of the victims gathered in Tokyo to demand the return of their loved ones.

Japan, Australia and New Zealand Hold First Trilateral Defense Ministers’ Meeting

Japan's Defense Minister Shinji Koizumi held the first-ever trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, where the three sides exchanged views on defense cooperation, including the potential export of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's latest frigate design.

Japan Passes Law to Raise Foreign Resident Fees

Japan has enacted legislation allowing a sharp increase in fees charged to foreign residents for immigration procedures, with the cost of applying for permanent residence expected to rise from the current 10,000 yen to around 200,000 yen once the new system is implemented.

Vote Disparity in Japan Reaches 2.274 Times

Japan's declining population is set to trigger another review of single-seat electoral districts for the House of Representatives, with new census data highlighting widening disparities in voter representation and adding momentum to discussions over reducing the number of lawmakers.

Hospital Cancellation Fee Policy Sparks Confusion Ahead of June Launch

Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno apologized on May 29th after confusion spread over a new policy that will allow some medical institutions to charge cancellation fees for missed appointments from June, stressing that the fees will apply only in limited cases.

Japan-Philippines Agree on 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 28th, agreeing to upgrade bilateral ties as the two countries deepen security cooperation in response to growing regional and global challenges.