SINGAPORE, Jun 01, 2026 (News On Japan) - Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

Speaking at the Asia Security Conference, Koizumi appeared to criticize China without naming the country directly, responding to repeated assertions that Japan is pursuing a militaristic path.

"A country that possesses large numbers of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers is calling Japan, which possesses neither, a 'new militarist' state. Don't you find that strange?" Koizumi said.

He condemned such accusations as "false claims," pushing back against criticism that has intensified as Japan expands its defense capabilities in response to growing security challenges in the region.

At the same time, Koizumi emphasized the importance of dialogue, noting that differences in perception and friction between nations are inevitable.

"It is necessary to engage in frank discussions," he said, stressing the need for communication even amid disagreements.

On the sidelines of the conference, Koizumi also met with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro to discuss expanding defense cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides reached a broad agreement to continue discussions on exporting decommissioned Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to the Philippines soon after their retirement from service. They also agreed to explore the export of a retired training aircraft during fiscal 2027.

The talks reflect deepening security ties between Japan and the Philippines as both countries strengthen defense cooperation in response to an increasingly complex security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Source: TBS