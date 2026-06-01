More Travel Disruptions Expected as Typhoon No. 6 Moves Toward Mainland Japan

NAHA - [updated 22:00 p.m.] Airlines and railway operators are warning of further transportation disruptions across Japan on June 2nd and June 3rd as Typhoon No. 6 moves northeast from Okinawa toward southern Kyushu and the Pacific coast of western Japan. More than 130 flight cancellations have already been announced by Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways for June 2nd, following widespread disruptions in Okinawa as the storm passed through the region.

Additional cancellations remain possible as airlines continue to monitor the typhoon's track and intensity. Travelers are being urged to check the latest flight information before departing for airports, particularly on routes serving Okinawa and southern Japan.

The focus is now shifting toward mainland Japan, where transportation operators are preparing for the possibility of strong winds, heavy rainfall and reduced visibility affecting both air and rail services.

Weather forecasts indicate the typhoon will move near southern Kyushu on June 2nd before continuing northeast along the Pacific coast. Heavy rain is expected to spread across Kyushu, Shikoku and western Honshu before reaching the Kansai, Tokai and Kanto regions.

Rail operators are closely monitoring conditions along the Tokaido Shinkansen corridor linking Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka.

Although no planned suspension had been announced as of late June 1st, operators warned that significant delays, reduced services and temporary suspensions could become necessary if weather conditions deteriorate.

The Tokaido Shinkansen is one of Japan's busiest transportation routes, serving business travelers, tourists and commuters moving between the country's largest metropolitan areas. Any disruption could affect travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

JR East has also warned that commuter rail services in the Tokyo metropolitan area may be affected later in the week if the storm continues on its projected path toward eastern Japan.

Major routes that could experience delays or service suspensions include the Yamanote Line, Chuo Line, Tokaido Line, Yokosuka Line, Shonan-Shinjuku Line and Sobu Line.

Airport operators are also monitoring conditions at major hubs including Haneda Airport, Narita Airport and Kansai International Airport, where delays and cancellations may increase as the storm approaches.

Transportation experts note that weather-related disruptions often expand rapidly once airlines and railway operators begin implementing precautionary measures. Flight cancellations can create congestion at airports, while rail disruptions frequently affect connecting services across wider regions.

Passengers planning to travel through Kyushu, Kansai, Tokai or Kanto over the next two days are being advised to allow extra time, review alternative travel options and check official announcements before departure.

Further transportation updates are expected throughout June 2nd as airlines and railway operators assess weather conditions and determine whether additional cancellations or service adjustments will be required.

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