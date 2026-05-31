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JAL Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Tire Failure

May 31, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A Japan Airlines passenger aircraft that made an emergency landing after suffering a tire malfunction has prompted the discovery of runway damage at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, with authorities now investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

JAL Flight 645 declared an emergency shortly after taking off from Haneda Airport on May 29th due to a problem with one of its tires. The aircraft later made an emergency landing at Narita Airport.

The tire had burst, leaving the aircraft unable to taxi under its own power after landing.

Subsequent inspections revealed damage on Haneda Airport's Runway D, which had been used for the aircraft's departure. Investigators found that a metal plate used to cover a joint in the runway surface had become deformed and lifted above the pavement.

Emergency repairs have already been carried out, and the runway is continuing normal operations.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is investigating whether the runway damage was related to the tire failure. The ministry also said it will consider carrying out more extensive repairs to Runway D in the future.

Source: FNN

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