Typhoon No. 6 Shuts Down Air and Sea Transport Across Okinawa

NAHA - Typhoon No. 6 is expected to approach the Okinawa region with strong intensity by the morning of June 1st, prompting authorities to warn of violent winds, extremely rough seas, torrential rain, and dangerous storm surges, while all flights operating at Naha, Miyako, and Ishigaki airports have been canceled.

As of 3 p.m. on May 31st, the typhoon was located south of Okinawa and moving north at approximately 20 kilometers per hour. The storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds near its center reaching 30 meters per second and gusts of up to 45 meters per second.

Forecasters expect the typhoon to continue strengthening as it moves north-northwest south of Naha. The storm is projected to make its closest approach to the Miyako Islands region at around 10 a.m. on June 1st and to Okinawa's main island region at approximately 5 p.m.

A storm warning is expected to be issued for the Miyako Islands before dawn on June 1st, while Okinawa's main island region is likely to come under a storm warning by early morning.

Transportation services across the prefecture are already being affected by the approaching storm. All ferry services operating to and from Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island have been canceled for both May 31st and June 1st.

Air travel is also facing major disruptions. One ANA flight from Naha Airport to Ishigaki Airport was canceled on May 31st. On June 1st, when the typhoon is expected to pass closest to Okinawa, all flights arriving at and departing from Naha, Miyako, and Ishigaki airports will be canceled.

The passenger terminals at Miyako Airport and Ishigaki Airport will remain closed throughout June 1st.

At Naha Airport, long lines formed from early in the morning as travelers sought to change their flights before conditions deteriorated.

One visitor from Aichi Prefecture said, "We originally had plans to stay longer, but with university, school and work commitments waiting for us, we decided to head home. We're returning early because of the typhoon."

Airlines have warned that additional cancellations and delays may occur depending on the storm's track and intensity, urging passengers to check the latest operational information on company websites.

The approaching typhoon has also affected cultural landmarks. At the reconstruction site of Shuri Castle, workers spent May 31st removing temporary panels and fencing surrounding the construction area to reduce the risk of damage from strong winds.

The reconstruction site will suspend work and remain closed to visitors throughout June 1st as the storm passes through the region.

See latest typhoon update: Typhoon No. 6 Slams Okinawa, Severe Weather Expected Across Japan

Source: Okinawa News OTV