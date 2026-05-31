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Typhoon No. 6 Disrupts Flights as ANA Cancels All Okinawa Services

May 31, 2026 | News On Japan

NAHA - Typhoon No. 6 is disrupting air travel across southern Japan, with All Nippon Airways (ANA) canceling all flights arriving at and departing from Naha, Ishigaki, and Miyako airports on June 1st as the storm approaches.

From the evening of May 31st through June 2nd, a total of 109 flights serving Okinawa and Kagoshima are expected to be canceled, affecting more than 13,000 passengers.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has also decided to cancel 55 flights operating to and from Okinawa and Kagoshima on June 1st.

Typhoon No. 6 is forecast to approach Okinawa's main island and the Amami region with strong intensity and a wide storm zone between June 1st and June 2nd. The storm is then expected to move closer to western and eastern Japan.

While the approaching typhoon is raising concerns, much of the country is experiencing intense heat. Under high-pressure conditions, sunny weather is expected across many regions on May 31st, with temperatures forecast to exceed 30 degrees Celsius at more than 80 locations nationwide.

The highest temperature is expected in Hita, Oita Prefecture, where the mercury is forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius, meeting the threshold for an extremely hot day. Temperatures are also expected to climb to 34 degrees Celsius in Toyama City and Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, while central Tokyo is forecast to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials warn that conditions in Okinawa and the Amami region are likely to deteriorate rapidly from the afternoon of June 1st, with both rain and winds strengthening significantly.

On Okinawa's main island, maximum instantaneous wind speeds are forecast to reach 50 meters per second on June 1st, strong enough to damage buildings and send debris flying.

Authorities are urging residents to remain on high alert for heavy rain, landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and destructive winds as the typhoon approaches.

More details: Typhoon No. 6 Approaches Okinawa Bringing Destructive Winds

Source: TBS

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