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Yobuko Underwater Restaurant Promises Bigger Windows Ahead of Renewal

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

KYUSHU, Jun 02, 2026 (News On Japan) - One of Kyushu's most distinctive dining destinations, the underwater restaurant Manbo in Yobuko, Saga Prefecture, has temporarily closed after 43 years in operation as construction advances on a new and modernized replacement scheduled to open this autumn.

Known nationwide for Yobuko's famous live squid dishes, Manbo offered visitors a unique experience unlike any other restaurant in Japan. Located offshore and connected to land by a bridge stretching approximately 77 meters, the restaurant featured dining areas below sea level, allowing guests to enjoy seafood while gazing through large underwater windows at the surrounding marine environment.

For many families, a visit to Manbo became a treasured memory. As news spread that May 31st would mark the final day of operations for the current facility, customers traveled from across Japan to experience the restaurant one last time.

"I heard it was the last chance, so I made a reservation and came," said a visitor from Miyagi Prefecture. "The squid sashimi was delicious."

The decision to close the existing restaurant was made by second-generation president Yoshiko Ota, who cited aging infrastructure as the primary reason.

"The building itself is now 43 years old and deterioration has become significant," Ota explained. "Parts such as the handrails have suffered corrosion, and we determined it was time to make a change from a safety perspective."

Ota added that accessibility concerns also influenced the decision.

"There are steps and design features that were not considered problematic when the facility was built 43 years ago, but today issues such as barrier-free access are important. We wanted to rebuild with those needs in mind."

The current underwater restaurant opened in the early 1980s. Documents preserved from the construction period reveal the bold nature of the project, including a written pledge submitted to the Saga governor at the time promising that the structure would be removed if the business failed.

"It shows how much passion went into building it," Ota said.

On its final day, Manbo welcomed 149 groups totaling 428 customers. When service ended at 4 p.m., staff lowered the restaurant's traditional noren curtain for the last time.

"I feel happiness, but it also brings back many emotions," Ota said.

Although operations at the current facility have ended, work on the new underwater restaurant is already well underway at a shipyard in Nagasaki that will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

The replacement structure is being built using shipbuilding techniques. Engineers assembled the restaurant from 27 separate blocks, including sections for the bow, underwater dining area, and rooftop deck.

Under Japanese law, the restaurant is classified as a vessel despite having no engine. It is supported by four pillars extending from the seabed and is categorized as a moored vessel.

To ensure the new restaurant can operate for decades, special measures have been incorporated to combat corrosion, one of the main factors behind the closure of the original facility.

Among the new technologies is an anti-corrosion system that sends a weak electrical current through the structure, creating what engineers describe as an electrical barrier against rust. Specialized coatings have also been applied to the hull, with careful attention paid to paint thickness and long-term durability.

"Rust is the biggest enemy," said project leader Yoshihito Ito. "We discussed extensively how to ensure the structure can last another 40 years."

The project reached a major milestone when the completed outer hull was launched into the water. Shipyard workers and project officials gathered to witness the moment, which builders described as the vessel's "birthday."

Launching the 450-ton structure into the sea required careful preparation and precise control.

"There is always tension when launching something of this size," one engineer said. "It's a very special day."

For Ota, the completion of the hull brought both relief and responsibility.

"I was happy, but more than anything I felt pressure," Ota said. "Now that such a wonderful facility has been built for us, we have to make sure we operate it successfully."

The new Manbo will feature even larger underwater viewing windows than the current restaurant, providing visitors with clearer views of marine life and creating a more engaging experience for children and families.

Meanwhile, the original structure is set to begin a new role. Rather than being scrapped, the retired restaurant will be sunk off the coast of Nagasaki and transformed into an artificial reef, where it is expected to provide habitat for marine life and serve as a spawning ground for fish.

The renewed underwater restaurant Manbo is scheduled to reopen in Yobuko this autumn, continuing a tradition that has made it one of Saga's most recognizable attractions for more than four decades.

Source: KBC

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