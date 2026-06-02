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Hokkaido Court Hears Victim Was Struck Dozens of Times

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO, Jun 02, 2026 (News On Japan) - A medical examiner testified that a university student who died after being assaulted in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, suffered repeated blows to the face and head, telling the court that the victim was likely struck dozens of times.

The trial concerns three defendants, including Hanon Kawamura, 21, who are accused of fatally assaulting university student Tomoya Hase, then 20, in a park in Ebetsu in 2024 and stealing cash and other belongings. The defendants face charges including robbery resulting in death.

On June 1st, the physician who conducted Hase's forensic autopsy appeared in court as a witness for the prosecution.

The doctor testified that bleeding was found across the entirety of Hase's head and face, indicating that his face had likely been struck dozens of times during the assault.

During the trial, defense lawyers for Kawamura and the other defendants have argued that Yuto Kawaguchi, who was 18 at the time and has also been charged with robbery resulting in death, led the attack and that the others had little choice but to follow his instructions.

Kawaguchi appeared in court as a witness but refused to take an oath, stating that he would provide testimony during his own trial scheduled for July.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on June 25th.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

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