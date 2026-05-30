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Cosplayers Use Skills to Raise Awareness About Marine Debris

May 30, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Cosplayers gathered in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on May 30th to promote environmental conservation by taking part in a large-scale cleanup campaign aimed at reducing marine plastic waste and other litter.

"This is a cloakroom claim tag that every cosplayer knows," one participant said while showing an item familiar to members of the cosplay community.

The cleanup took place in Ikebukuro, widely known as a hub for cosplay culture, where participants dressed as characters from anime, games, and other popular media collected rubbish from streets and public spaces.

The event was organized to raise awareness about the growing problem of marine debris, particularly plastic waste that eventually finds its way into the ocean. Approximately 300 people, including cosplayers and officers from the Japan Coast Guard, took part in the initiative, gathering litter while encouraging the public to think about environmental protection.

Organizers hope that combining cosplay with environmental activities will help attract younger generations and spread awareness of the importance of reducing waste before it reaches rivers and seas.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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