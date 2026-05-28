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Wanted Man in Mother-Daughter Killings Changed Clothes Many Times

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

HYOGO, May 28, 2026 (News On Japan) - Police in Hyogo Prefecture on May 27th released a new image of a wanted murder suspect believed to have changed clothes multiple times while fleeing after the killing of a mother and daughter in Tatsuno City, raising concerns that he may still be hiding in the surrounding area.

The newly released image is believed to show suspect Kenji Oyama, 42, sitting beneath Hassaki Bridge over the Ibo River, about two kilometers south of the crime scene, at around 4 p.m. on May 20th, the day after the bodies were discovered.

A resident who found the scene suspicious reportedly photographed the man with a smartphone and later provided the image to police. Oyama is seen sitting on a chair with his hands on his knees, wearing a light-colored towel around his neck, black-rimmed glasses, and a white face mask.

Police believe the location beneath the bridge would have provided shelter from both sunlight and rain. The area is surrounded by thick vegetation and sees little foot traffic, making it difficult for passersby to notice someone hiding there.

A black chair resembling the one seen in the image was still left at the riverside when reporters visited the scene.

Investigators say Oyama appears to have changed clothes at least twice while on the run. In the newly released image, he is seen wearing a greenish long-sleeved jacket and striped pants, while previously released footage taken on May 17th showed him wearing a black long-sleeved top over a white T-shirt.

Oyama is wanted nationwide on suspicion of murdering Chihiro Tanaka, 52. Her mother, Sumie Tanaka, 74, was also found dead at their home in Tatsuno City, with investigators believing the killings occurred around May 13th.

Security camera footage obtained by investigators reportedly captured a man believed to be Oyama walking near JR Harima-Shingu Station on the afternoon of May 14th while looking around nervously. He was also reportedly seen on cameras at several other stations in Tatsuno City, including JR Hon-Tatsuno Station.

On May 16th, Oyama reportedly came into contact with police officers in Takasago City, around 30 kilometers from the crime scene. In the early hours of May 17th, police escorted him near his family home.

A nearby resident later reported seeing a man believed to be Oyama sitting outside a house shortly after 4:20 a.m.

"My daughter called me saying there was a man sitting near the entrance and she was too frightened to go inside," the resident said.

The man reportedly staggered away from the property around 5 a.m.

Police also carried out a forensic search and house inspection at Oyama's family home next to the victims' residence by May 27th, but no knife believed to have been used in the killings was found.

Investigators believe Oyama may be hiding in vacant homes nearby, partly because he was believed to have had only about 550 yen in cash while fleeing.

Police are continuing the search and are calling for information regarding his whereabouts.

Source: YOMIURI

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